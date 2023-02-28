Final Fantasy 16 PC port won't launch right after PS5 exclusivity period ends

Final Fantasy 16 (opens in new tab) is due to release on PS5 on June 22, 2023, and will be exclusive to Sony's console for six months, but according to the game's producer, PC players will have to wait longer than that to play the next instalment in the long-running RPG series.

In an interview shared on the Japanese PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) (and translated via ResetEra (opens in new tab)), Naoki Yoshida gave an update on the launch plans for the PC port, confirming that it won't arrive immediately after the PS5 exclusivity deal ends.

"It is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month timed exclusive on the PS5 platform," Yoshida says. "However, that and the PC version coming out six months later are two completely different stories. I want to make it clear that the PC version will not be released in six months."

Yoshida explains that while the development team is keen for the game to be released on PC, six months is not enough time to make that happen. He says, "Of course, we would like to release a PC version at some point so that as many people as possible can play the game. However, if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version is released, we will not be able to optimize it in six months, so it will not be released in a short span of six months. We would like to release it eventually, and I think we will, but right now we are not at the stage where we can say when."

Meanwhile, if you're picking up Final Fantasy 16 on PS5 later this year, don't be too hard on yourself if you fail the quick time events; the developer wanted it this way.

