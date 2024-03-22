Upgrading your SSD? Dragons Dogma 2 is free with these select Crucial drives

Dragon's Dogma 2 has just launched today, and if you're looking for a way to get your hands on it, a new Crucial promotion over at eBuyer might just be your ticket into the fantasy RPG on day one.

From now until codes run out, any purchase of an eligible SSD from Crucial will get you a free PC code for Dragon's Dogma 2. Admittedly, thanks to the prices of the best SSDs for gaming at the moment, you will need to spend more than the game's price tag. Still, if you've been thinking of grabbing a new storage product and you're desperate to dive into Capcom's latest adventure, this is a quite ridiculous deal.

The list of eligible products in the promotion spans a fair few use cases. In fact, as well as the brand's latest Gen 5 SSD, you can even bag this deal by purchasing one of its best external hard drives for gaming. I'll supply the full list of eligible products and prices below, but here are a few standouts.

Firstly, if you're looking to spend as little as possible, the 1TB Crucial X10 Pro is one of our favourite external SSDs. You can grab it at eBuyer for £102.99 and get your copy of the game lumped in. If you add up the combined value of the drive and the game, you get more than you'll pay here, so splitting them both to circa £50 each is a pretty great deal - especially when you consider that top-performing external SSDs like this never go for that kind of price.

Secondly, you could spend a bit more money and grab some NVMe options. The Crucial T700 Pro 1TB is on offer for £169 and will give you some of the most ludicrous SSD speeds available right now. Alternatively, you could opt for a 2TB PS5-ready SSD in the Crucial T500, which is only £153 just now.

Crucial X10 Pro 1TB + Dragon's Dogma 2 | <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F1882475-crucial-x10-pro-1tb-portable-ssd-ct1000x10prossd9" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" target="_blank">£102.99 at eBuyer

The X10 Pro is our go-to portable SSD to recommend for portability. This thing is genuinely tiny, and its performance isn't compromised by that. In terms of the Dragon's Dogma bundle, this may be the best option to go for. You spend the least money, get a great performer, and an external hard drive is always versatile, and handy to have around. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great external SSD

✅ You're looking for genuine value

✅ You want something really portable Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than 1TB

❌ You have no use for external SSD speeds

Crucial T500 2TB Heatsink + Dragon's Dogma 2 | <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F1905503-crucial-t500-2tb-m-2-ssd-with-heatsink-ps5-ready-ct2000t500ssd5" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" target="_blank"> £169 £153 at eBuyer

Save £15.99 - If you're looking for a PS5-ready SSD with an integrated heatsink, this is the bundle to go for. The T500 took over from the very popular P5 Plus, and it will give you some really solid read and write speeds for the money here. Not least, you're getting 2TB to play with here as well. For a modern 2TB drive, this isn't an awful price at the moment either. Use the code " CrucialM24 " to get the full saving here. Buy it if: ✅ You want a PS5 SSD

✅ You need 2TB of space

✅ You want a decent Gen 4 SSD Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need the heatsink

❌ You can find another 2TB for cheaper

Crucial T700 Pro Gen 5 SSD 1TB + Dragon's Dogma 2 | <a href="https://track.webgains.com/click.html?wgcampaignid=162949&wgprogramid=267255&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&wgtarget=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebuyer.com%2F1832634-crucial-t700-1tb-m-2-ssd-ct1000t700ssd3" data-link-merchant="ebuyer.com"" target="_blank"> £178.98 £169.98 at eBuyer

Save £9 - Crucial's T700 Pro is the SSD I use in my gaming PC. This is a Gen 5 SSD, so its speeds are no short of ludicrous. In fact, for most people, I'd argue this SSD is overkill because the support for it just isn't there in most games and applications. Still, if you want the most bang for your buck, this will give you some serious future-proofing. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the fastest SSDs on the market

✅ You have a compatible motherboard

✅ You have a heatsink already Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a Gen 5 SSD yet

❌ You're only interested in Dragon's Dogma 2

As promised, here is the full list of eligible purchases. If you're in the market for new storage devices or some of the best RAM for gaming, it's worth scanning the list to see what you could get.

Crucial T705 with Heatsink

Crucial T705 with Non-Heatsink

Crucial Pro Overclocking (DDR5 – 6000)

Crucial T700 with Heatsink

Crucial T700 Non-Heatsink

Crucial T500 with Heatsink

Crucial T500 Non-Heatsink

Crucial X10 Pro

Crucial X9 Pro for Mac

Crucial X9 Pro

Crucial X9

Crucial X6

Crucial Pro Kits DDR5 – 6000

Crucial Pro Kit (DDR5-5600)

Crucial DDR4 – 3200

Crucial P3 Plus

Crucial MX500

Should you buy a Crucial SSD right now?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

SSD prices are on the up at the moment, which is very frustrating after over a year of continued low prices. Still, Crucial does supply some of the best value in the sector when it comes to performance and price - unless you go into the highest capacities, in which case, every brand is charging silly money.

In my opinion, the best products to go for are those highlighted ones. Unless you're in need of some new RAM, those offer the best performance for the money you spend, and compared to other brands and retailers, you're actually getting decent bang for your buck.

SSD prices have been all over the shop for a while, and they tend to fluctuate. We were looking for 1TB NVMe drives around the £60 mark for a long while, but this has now gone up to anywhere between £80 and £100. If you add a heatsink or Gen 5 support on top of that, prices are definitely going to go higher.

The benefit of this Dragon's Dogma bundle offer is that you're getting a brand new full-priced game on top of your drive of choice. In our Dragon's Dogma 2 review, we found that while it lacks convenience and general polish, the game's open world excels in bringing you a deep RPG to get lost in.

I think the majority of people, if they aren't in need of a new SSD, would be best served going for the Crucial X10 Pro, since external hard drives are always useful for transferring files, taking things on the go, or providing backup storage for games if you hate reinstalling.

Want to get more platform-specific? Check out the best PS5 external hard drives, the best Xbox Series X hard drives, and the best PS4 external hard drives.