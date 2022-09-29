Upgrade your Xbox storage with this Seagate 1TB Expansion Card deal

The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is down to an all-time low in Amazon's Xbox deals right now. Available for $209.99 (was $219.99) (opens in new tab), it's a very modest discount of $10 but this is a vital accessory for many Xbox gamers that simply almost never drops in price. The 1TB card usually stoically sticks to its typical price of $219.99 instead. A $10 saving might not make this an impulse buy but if you've been keeping an eye on the expansion card for a while, this is a good time to hit the button and snap one up.

Compared to the best external hard drives, it might seem expensive for 1TB of storage, but it's the only way to boost the storage needed to install the latest Xbox Series X/S games as using other methods only works with Xbox One titles. With an increasing number of games requiring a lot more storage space than they used to, you're going to run out of space fast without this expansion card. That's why it tops our look at the best Xbox Series X hard drive solutions.

Simple to install, the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is as easy as slotting a cartridge into a Nintendo Switch with the storage instantly accessible. So, at least it makes up for that hefty price tag with sheer ease of use.

Save $10 - A small saving it might be but if you've been looking to increase your storage needs for a while, this is the time to hit buy and boost your Xbox storage needs. This is within cents of the lowest price we've ever seen on the 1TB model.



