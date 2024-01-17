Until Dawn is the next popular video game to get the live-action treatment.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, David F. Sandberg is set to direct a feature-length adaptation of Sony's Until Dawn, with Gary Dauberman set to take over writing duties from Blair Butler (The Invitation) who penned the first version of the script. Sandberg and Dauberman previously worked together on Annabelle: Creation, which the former directed. Screen Gems describes the film as an "R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast."

First released in 2015, Until Dawn is a drama horror video game that plays like an interactive slasher film. Players can make choices that change the story arc and outcome of the entire game – including who survives and who dies. The cast of the game is surprisingly stacked with Hayden Panettiere providing the voice and motion capture for main character Sam Giddings while Rami Malek is Josh Washington. The game was written by horror movie scribes Graham Reznick and Larry Fessenden, and sold 1.3 million copies in 2016.

Sandberg made his directorial debut in 2016 with the horror pic Lights Out, and most recently directed both Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Dauberman wrote Annabelle, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home (which he also directed), and co-wrote It and It Chapter Two. Dauberman is also set to direct Salem's Lot, a new adaptation of Stephen King's famous novel. Given the duo's track record, it sounds like the Until Dawn live-action adaptation is in good hands.

Until Dawn does not yet have a release date.