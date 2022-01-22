Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves launch trailer revealed

Sony has dropped a new teaser to get us excited for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is due to release next week.

"Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies," state's the video description. "The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console."

As well as upgraded graphics, the new collection will also benefit from the PS5's improved load times, as well as Spatial 3D Audio on supported setups. We're also told to expect improved feedback, too, courtesy of the DualSense controller's reactive triggers and haptic feedback. We'll also get to choose between Fidelity Mode, which sticks to native 4K resolution with a target frame rate of 30 FPS, Performance Mode, which targets 60 FPS at a dynamic resolution, and the new Performance+ Mode, which targets 120 FPS at 1080p.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available from January 28, 2022, for $49.99 / £34.99 on PS5. However, if you already own either original game – although not the freebie PS Plus version, I'm afraid – you'll be able to upgrade at the reduced price of $10. Whether you buy the full game or upgrade it by February 3, 2022, you'll also get a code for one free ticket to the Uncharted movie , which is headed to theaters just a few weeks later on February 18, 2022.

A PC version of the game is on the way later this year but has yet to secure a firm release date.

Wondering if it's worth visiting – or revisiting – Uncharted 4: A Thief's End?

"Sure, it’s a little loose at the start," we said in the GamesRadar+'s 4-star Uncharted 4 review , "and tonally it tries hard to be so serious and grown-up, but once it gets all that out of its system the Uncharted-ness comes through and we get to take Nate for one last spin, ‘Oh Craps’ and all."

Uncharted: Lost Legacy also secured four stars from us, too.

"[T]he game is visually breathtaking too, with the kind of vistas where you can’t help but quickly switch to photo mode - usually moments just before Chloe herself whips out her phone to take a near-identical shot. Combine this beauty with the fact that Lost Legacy's storyline and its characters are so engaging, and it’s easy to forget you’re pretty much replaying the old games with a few name changes and a bunch of extra locations. And besides: more Uncharted is never a bad thing anyway."