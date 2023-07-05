Unannounced Silent Hill game leaks key plot details, and it sounds dark as hell

The unannounced horror game Silent Hill: The Short Tapes, which we know of exclusively through leaks, is now slightly less mysterious thanks to newly surfaced plot details containing key information about two of its characters.

It probably goes without saying, but if you want to stay completely clear of plot details and potential spoilers for Silent Hill: The Short Tapes, now's your chance to close out this window, although the information is said to be from the very beginning of the game. This is also a warning that the plot details below include descriptions of self-harm and suicide.

The leaker DuskGolem (via Resetera), who has a long and fairly reliable track record in horror leaks, has revealed a detailed synopsis for Silent Hill: The Short Tapes, translated from Japanese. The leaker clarified that the plot details are actually from "late 2020" and thus might not be representative of the game in its current state, if in fact it hasn't been canceled altogether.

Anyway, with that big caveat out of the way, DuskGolem went on to reveal the previously leaked protagonist Anita's full name and age: Anita Planelt, a 17-year-old suffering from suicidal ideations. According to the leaked synopsis, Anita is a shy girl whose only friend is another, more popular girl named Maya, who she's known for years. Maya distances herself from Anita when the latter starts watching "shocking" videos, cutting her wrists, and writing some sort of presumably disturbing story.

"One day," Maya is found dead by apparent suicide, to the horror of her classmates. As Anita grapples with the loss of her friend, she decides to visit the site of her death, an abandoned apartment complex, to both better understand her mental state at the time and to sate her curiosity around mysterious activity on Maya's social media accounts.

Without an official reveal, or even a tease, we still don't know many hard facts about Silent Hill: The Short Message. We know that it's been rated in Korea and Taiwan, and through those ratings we learned some other vague plot details and seen some pretty creepy artwork. We also know it appears to be in development for PS5 with Konami as the publisher. Other than that, and especially since it's been some time since we've had any kind of update, let alone an official one, The Short Message largely remains a mystery.

Fortunately, we know for a fact we have Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill F, and Silent Hill Ascension to look forward to.