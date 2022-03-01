Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon adds Army of Thieves actor to cast

The cast of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has grown again.

Army of Thieves' Stuart Martin and Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix sci-fi, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that both will play villainous roles. While further details on Martin's character are non-existent, Friend is said to be playing the main antagonist.

The film sees a peaceful colony under threat from a tyrant named Balisarius and his armies. A young woman – who will be played by Sofia Boutella – is sent out to gather warriors from other planets and stand against the villain.

There are no specifics on Friend and Martin's roles just yet, but Friend will reportedly be leading the armies. From that, it seems he isn't playing Balisarius himself, but rather someone on the villain's side.

Martin played Brad Cage in Army of Thieves, which was directed by star Matthias Schweighöfer and produced by Snyder. He will also play Leif in Snyder's upcoming Norse anime project for Netflix, titled Twilight of the Gods, and appears in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Friend, meanwhile, has had roles in Hitman: Agent 47, Homeland, The Death of Stalin, and The French Dispatch, and will appear in Wes Anderson's upcoming The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Rebel Moon's cast is shaping up to be seriously impressive, with Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou among the most recent actors to be added to the line-up.

There's no release date for the movie just yet, but THR notes the film is expected to be in production from April to November of this year.

While you wait for Rebel Moon, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.