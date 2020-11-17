Zack Snyder’s Justice League could remain close to the original vision – by setting up a sequel

In case there was any doubt, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be the same movie/mini-series that the director planned to bring to the big screen three years ago – including its same potential to set up a sequel.

When asked on the Ping Pong Flix YouTube channel about the possibility of “buttoning up” his Justice League so there’s no room for exploration in projects after, Snyder said: “You’re going to have to wait and see a little bit, how the movie ends."

"To be clear, it’s the movie I shot four years ago. Whatever the intent was four years ago going forward, that’s kind of the way the movie ends," the director teased.

'Going forward' is the key phrase there. But, for now: Zack Snyder’s Justice League is very much a one-and-done deal. A very unique one-and-done deal, granted, but there are currently no plans for any sequels or spin-offs from the director.

Snyder said as much in this new interview: “My honest answer is I don’t have any expectation there’d be more movies than this. If that happened, that’d be amazing. But that bridge is far away.”

Of course, grand plans were in place for a Justice League franchise before Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy and Joss Whedon took over.

Various outlines of what could have become a Justice League trilogy – including Darkseid taking over Earth – have floated around over the years, but this is the first time we’ll get to see what Snyder actually has planned.

Whether that’s a post-credits sequence or another tease entirely (don’t forget, Jared Leto’s Joker is a new addition to Zack Snyder’s Justice League) is unclear – but it’s going to seemingly leave things tantalisingly open-ended and will surely leave his passionate fanbase ready for more Justice League.

For more on the future of spandex-led cinema, check out our list of new superhero movies releasing in the next few years.