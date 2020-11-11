Zack Snyder reveals first look at Martian Manhunter in Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, is headed our way sometime in 2021. So far, a trailer and a short clip have been released (though the trailer is currently unavailable), and director Zack Snyder has now given us another sneak peek at what’s on the way in the HBO Max miniseries.

Speaking to The Nerd Queens, and reported by Screen Rant, Snyder revealed a drawing of Martian Manhunter on his phone. Although Snyder has previously shared a storyboard of the moment Martian Manhunter was set to be revealed in his cut of Justice League, this is the best look yet at the design of the alien.

Snyder didn’t give much away, calling it “a little tease” and adding that “it’s pretty low-res and it’s just a drawing.”

Zack Snyder teasing a drawing of Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter for Zack Snyder's Justice League! pic.twitter.com/c3GLe5z0hmNovember 11, 2020

Still, from the drawing we can see that Martian Manhunter is sporting what looks like a cape, and he’s definitely green – so he looks pretty similar to his classic appearance.

Martian Manhunter’s disguise in the Snyder-verse is Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick, who appeared in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. From the storyboard, in Snyder's version of Justice League, Martian Manhunter was going to talk to Lois Lane in the form of Martha Kent, Superman’s mother. Once 'Martha' got outside, where Lois couldn’t see, the alien would then shift back into his true form – then back into General Swanwick.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder/Vero)

Martian Manhunter is expected to have a small role in the Snyder Cut, but the tease of his true form is pretty exciting. Additional photography on Justice League has been underway recently too, which brought back Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke – so the Snyder Cut of Justice League is definitely shaping up to be very different to what we saw on the big screen in the theatrical cut.

Until Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order so you can get caught up with a movie marathon.