Joe Manganiello’s new haircut might mean Deathstroke is back in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Joe Manganiello was cast as Deathstroke in the DCEU way back in 2016. He debuted his take on the mercenary in the post-credit scene of 2017’s Justice League and was set to star in his own solo film directed by Gareth Evans – as well as feature in Ben Affleck’s Batman movie.

Unfortunately, when Affleck stepped down as Batman, it looked like Manganiello’s Deathstroke was put on the shelf entirely. But then news of the Snyder Cut’s release on HBO Max broke, and the chances of Deathstroke making a return increased – especially as Manganiello tweeted about the original Justice League post-credits scene (reshot after Affleck’s Batman movie was scrapped, which has been revamped into The Batman).

The original end credit scene... ⚔️ 🦇 💀 https://t.co/ZT76RG15w0May 20, 2020

Now, Comic Book report that Manganiello has been spotted with a haircut that looks very much like his Deathstroke look – just in time for additional photography on Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Appearing on Twitch in the Verizon 5G League of Legends: Wild Rift Invitational, Manganiello could be seen with a short, vividly white hairstyle that’s very different to his usual look. He also had a beard similar to the one he had as Deathstroke.

(Picture: Twitch) (Image credit: Twitch)

With the news that Jared Leto is returning as Joker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, there doesn't seem to be any reason why Manganiello couldn’t also come back as Deathstroke. Plus, Affleck is reprising his role of Batman for The Flash (and the additional Justice League photography), so it’s hard not to start speculating about a potential revival for Affleck’s original movie – or at least the storyline.

Manganiello previously told Collider that, if he was returning for Justice League, he wouldn’t say anyway: “If I was a part of it, that wouldn’t be my place to announce that. That would be Zack’s place. So, whether or not that’s happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it.”

He also explained the post-credits scene: “On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once Batman was cancelled, they altered that scene. So, here you go, but I wrote about that on my social media. There’s an original scene that will be restored to what it was originally.”

While it is entirely possible Manganiello just fancied a haircut, or that his potential return has nothing to do with Affleck's Batman, we’re hoping he is back as Deathstroke – and that he's around for more than a quick cameo.

While you wait for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, check out how to watch DC movies in order so you can get all caught up with a movie marathon.