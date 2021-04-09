Zack Snyder is auctioning exclusive Snyder Cut character photos for charity

Zack Snyder is auctioning 13 exclusive character portraits taken during additional photography for Zack Snyder's Justice League in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The director shared information about the auction to Twitter: "Help us raise much needed funds for [ASFP] We are auctioning limited original signed and framed character portraits that I shot during ZSJL additional photography."

The portraits are all in black and white, and show Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jared Leto as the Joker, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, and Amber Heard as Mera. The auction is hosted by Charitybuzz, and according to its page on the site, Snyder shot the pictures himself with a Leica Monochrome camera. The only other physical copies of the pictures are owned by Snyder, but watermarked versions are available to view on the auction site. Some also seem to have appeared at AT&T's #SnyderCut Exhibit in the US.

In another fundraising drive, a one-of-a-kind pair of handmade Darkseid-inspired sneakers from The Shoe Surgeon are also up for grabs via Prizeo, which Snyder helped design. There's also a WETA Workshop statue of the character signed by Snyder included, which promises to be the first off the production line.

The Snyder Cut movement has long been associated with ASFP, and Snyder included a billboard from the charity in the movie. The film was also dedicated to the memory of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, who tragically died by suicide during production on Justice League in 2017.

