"You’re going to want to get your ticket immediately" – The first reactions to the Aquaman test screening are in

For those worried that DC was looking like a rudderless ship heading into Aquaman can rest easy. The first reactions to the early (and I mean early - it’s not out for another 10 months) test screening should calm the waters of all but the most sunken-hearted fanboy. It’s sounding promising. Very, very minor spoilers to follow…

While most fans invited to the screening at Warner Bros. Studios are, wisely, steering clear of breaching any NDAs by posting stuff on social media, there are a few pesky land-dwellers who have gotten ‘round it by pulling the ol’ friend-of-a-friend trick.

So far two different sources told me they loved #Aquaman! There’s tons of action but it’s a very emotional movie as well.21 February 2018

The AQUAMAN test screening apparently went well 🙌🏽 yayyyy21 February 2018

People are DMing me asking me to not spoil big Aquaman story bits, and I won’t on Twitter. The movie isn’t out until December.But from the sound of things, if you loved Geoff Johns’ run on the comic during the New 52 you’re going to want to get your ticket immediately.21 February 2018

Hate to break this to the clickbait people hoping WB reboots the DCEU, but...Aquaman is set after Justice League. Steppenwolf’s defeat is specifically mentioned in the movie.21 February 2018

Aquaman does have his classic look in the movie. Gold tunic, green pants and gauntlets.21 February 2018

Of course, it’s still early days – but for DC (and director James Wan) to have the confidence to show a cut this far away from the December release date means they must be pleased with it. Having said that, the cynic in me thinks we’re unlikely to get a massive negative buzz even if the movie was bad. Still, it’s better than nothing.

As for Aquaman’s classic look? Ehh, I could take or leave it. It could end up looking a little goofy, unless it’s played for laughs.

Although a reboot is out of the question, Aquaman is undoubtedly acting as a soft reboot for those left with a sour taste in the mouth post-Justice League. Action, emotion, ripped men in green tights. That’s all we really want from a superhero movie, right?

Want another look at Aquaman and friends? The 9 questions we had after watching Justice League should, ahem, tide you over.