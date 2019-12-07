You can only watch the next Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser in Fortnite's in-game movie theatre

If you're a Star Wars fan who doesn't play Fortnite , you've got a week to download the free-to-play battle royale and get involved. On December 14, 2019, LucasFilms is releasing a new, exclusive peek at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , and there's only one place you'll be able to see it: Fortnite.

Revealed via posters that have popped up within Fortnite's digital world, the event will debut an all-new, previously-unseen scene. Premiering at Fortnite's own Risky Reels drive-in movie theatre, the scene goes live at 2pm ET (that's 7pm UK time), with a special pre-show kicking off half an hour beforehand.

According to the posters, there'll also be a special guest appearance from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director, J.J. Abrams, too.

"Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere," the tweet from the official Fortnite account teases. "Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this."

Sadly, that's pretty much all we know for now... but at least there's not too long to wait, eh?

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJTDecember 7, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will be available to watch in real-life cinemas from December 19, 2019, in the UK, and December 20 for fans in the US.

