Yoshi’s Crafted World: How to find every Smiley Flower

Those Yoshi’s Crafted World Smiley Flowers make the game a completionist’s dream. It's chock full of tricksy collectables, the kind that Nintendo loves to fill their charming platformers with, but the Yoshi’s Crafted World Smiley Flowers are the main means to advance through the worlds and unlock secrets in the post-game. Some of them are straight-forward, but many are quite difficult to find, especially if you don’t know what you’re doing. Lucky for you flower hunters, this guide will run through how to pick up every conventional Smiley Flower in the game. Be prepared, as the word egg eventually becomes an adjective as we descend into the collectathon madness.

Rail-Yard Run

Smiley Flower 1 - Hard to miss. It’s the platform above the piranha plant, wiggle in the air to reach it.

Smiley Flower 2 - This one is in a papercraft house behind a row of coins, chuck an egg at it.

Smiley Flower 3 - When you’re looking for the three train parts, there’s a flower hiding in a present-shaped house in the middle of the area. Egging it will create a lane for Yoshi to cross over.

Smiley Flower 4 - Enter the first house on the left from the train, go right to the top and to your left, its on top of a water tower.

Smiley Flower 5 - when you’re riding the train, hold down your egg throwing button and wait until you see it about halfway through the ride. Hit it to pick up the final smiley.

Many fish in the sea

Smiley Flower 1 - in a jar when you jump down after the three stumps. Chuck an egg at the coin row.

Smiley Flower 2 - on top of the second Nemo ball is a timer cloud you can egg to drop a ton of blue coins. Collect them all for the flower.

Smiley Flower 3 - when the third flower icon comes up, look below you to see paper boxes you can egg to get to the bottom floor and the smiley flower. Alternatively, use a shell.

Smiley Flower 4 - when you have to head towards the camera and right, you’ll see a timer cloud you can egg to raise three stumps. Pop them in the time limit for a flower.

Smiley Flower 5 - once you head up the stairs to the wooden Japanese structure you’ll see a row of shy guys below hiding. Lick and shoot the shell at them to create another coin set with a flower inside.

Pirate Pier

Smiley Flower 1 - right after the first tightrope there are two bouncy ropes, under the lower one is your first flower.

Smiley Flower 2 - straight after, there’s a timer cloud right before a big wheel. Egg it and grab all of the blue coins for the second flower.

Smiley Flower 3 - in front of the big blue headed goopy enemy, under a canopy you’ll find the third smiley flower.

Smiley Flower 4 - in between two wheels there is a big blue slime monster. Egg him to unlock the next flower just above Yoshi’s head.

Smiley Flower 5 - after another blue goop monster you’ll see a timer cloud on a raised platform, pop it and hit the blue coins to drop the smiley.

Smiley Flower 6 - you’ll see another goopy blue slime monster and a gap between the wheel you’re standing on and land. Look underneath platform for the Smiley Flower

Poochy’s Tape Trail

Smiley Flower 1 - when you see two tongue enemies rolling out platforms, hop on the top one and flutter behind you to land on the little hanging platform. Jump up once more and you shall find the smiley.

Smiley Flower 2 - After the raining cloud of coins, pop the timer and spin around, and nail the three blue shy guys with an egg each to get the second flower

Smiley Flower 3 - After you roll out the tape to hop to the next island, you’ll see a lovely frog with a crown. Go through the lane in his mouth

Smiley Flower 4 - After you get Poochy, you’ll see a pink clay blob propping up a cardboard platform. Send Poochy in there and he will rummage through to the flower for you. What a guy!

Smiley Flower 5 - Three steps up, you should see three sheep in the background and a tongue enemy. Bounce on his head and wiggle up in the air to move the camera up to find the fifth smiley.

Smiley Flower 6 - Continue on until you see a blue timer cloud in the sky, which you can pop and drop a load of blue coins to collect for the sixth smiley.

Smiley Flower 7 - This one is fairly difficult to find. It’s hidden behind a bush after the tape bridge, in the foreground lane. Shoot an egg to your left and this will open it up on the left hand.

Go-Go Yoshi

Smiley Flower 1 - immediately after the first three signs, hop up when you see the little arch to grab the first flower.

Smiley Flower 2 - After breaking a big wall you’ll see a truck carrying a box with a flower emblem on it. Chase and punch it.

Smiley Flower 3 - Soon after the truck, you’ll see a floating flower box in the sky. Punch it!

Mine-Cart Cave

Smiley Flower 1 - You’ll find a raised trapezoid platform with a timer cloud above it. Hit it with an egg to trigger a mini-game where you find the shy guy. Pop him with an egg for the first smiley.

Smiley Flower 2 - after you see the empty minecart rail, push it along and get to the point where you see a bomb box and an ascending platform with a fish on it. Descend down these cloud platforms and in the bottom right you will find your second smiley.

Smiley Flower 3 - head down beyond the second set of descending platforms and Yoshi can wiggle upwards to where there is a trampoline, and to the right, you can find your next smiley.

Smiley Flower 4 - There’s a big chasm of descending platforms, eat a bomb and throw it at the paper rocks holding up a piranha plant for the fourth smiley.

Smiley Flower 5 - After hopping up on the minecart to reach the next level, instead of following the arrow, float up through the platform above to find a locked off section with coins and a new flower.

Smiley Flower 6 - There’s another descending chasm of platforms and a table with a smiley flower underneath in the middle. Flutter as you jump underneath to get the sixth smiley.

Smiley Flower 7 - You’ll reach a road where you can pop an egg to open up a lane to the background of the level. Go there and left to find a massive ascending platform, with fishes pushing Yoshi up. Follow them up until you find the next flower.

Smiley Flower 8 - At the end of the level Yoshi has to ride a cart down a zig-zag track, and you will have to pick up

Whistlestop Rails

Smiley Flower 1 - Hard to miss, the train will arch over a hill and the first smiley will be in the middle.

Smiley Flower 2 - Head left after you get off of the train and get past the first checkpoint. You will see a red timer cloud where you have to pick out the right smiley, which is the top middle.

Smiley Flower 3 - Head right from the last smiley and you’ll see a dead train car full of boxes. Jump up and go left and flutter up to the top of the building on the left for the next smiley.

Smiley Flower 4 - This is in the cave during the second train ride, fairly choreographed, just hop up when you see it surrounded by coins.

Smiley Flower 5 - The fifth smiley is on the adjacent train after the second train exits the cave.

Smiley Flower 6 - Right at the end of the final train journey you’ll see a flower right after a group of red coins which you can hop to pick up.

Mousers and Magnets

Smiley Flower 1 - After you scale the first can, you can see another can up to your left which you can lob a magnet at and scale for the first smiley.

Smiley Flower 2 - After the jelly beans billboard, you’ll see the boxes underneath that you can break to get to the next flower underneath the level.

Smiley Flower 3 - You will stomp down on a magnet platform that lowers a giant bridge. After that, you’ll see a timer cloud you can pop. Once you do this, eat all of the apples to drop the smiley.

Smiley Flower 4 - After you eat all of the apples, float up and to your left and you will see a green can. Head up by jumping on a magnet and find the next smiley.

Smiley Flower 5 - This is almost immediately after, a red cloud that you can’t miss.

Smiley Flower 6 - Steal the magnets from the mice in the second inflatable cat room, and use them on the can in the background to climb up and get the next smiley.

Smiley Flower 7 - Right at the end there are two cans you have to climb, instead of following the star arrow, get a second magnet and use it to climb up on the left for the final smiley.

Spring-Sprung Trial

Smiley Flower 1 - The first cloud you see with a question mark after the egg box, you can pop it for the first smiley.

Smiley Flower 2 - Find the second flower when the ground opens up and you have to hop between two purple flowers. Float at the bottom in between to catch this one.

Smiley Flower 3 - You will land in a basin with three question clouds. Egg the middle one for a smiley flower.

Smiley Flower 4 - This can be found in the basin with two pink flowers. In between is a timer question cloud you can pop, which summons three balloons to pop which rewards you with a smiley.

Smiley Flower 5 - After the pink flower basin, float across the flower chasm and pop the cloud underneath the middle flower for a smiley.

Smiley Flower 6 - This is a timer challenge after the second checkpoint which has you slamming monty moles. Pop all three to grab the smiley.

Smiley Flower 7 - After hopping over the chasm with a pinwheel flower, you can see a plastic bottle on the right you should walk into to get the final flower.

Monty-Mole-B-Gone

Smiley Flower 1 - The first flower is after a long wallpaper roll. It’s plain to see up in the top right. Hop from the wallpaper to the wooden platform to grab the first flower.

Smiley Flower 2 - Appearing right after the first one, this one is underneath the platform with a mole holding up two green assets.

Smiley Flower 3 - When you’re hopping across wallpaper rolls with no ground beneath you, you’ll see a smiley underneath the second platform.

Smiley Flower 4 - This one is easy to miss. When you get to a long wallpaper platform, roll out the last one and float into the lower cavern to pick this smiley up.