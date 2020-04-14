XCOM: Chimera Squad is a surprise new title in the acclaimed RTS series, and it's launching next week

XCOM: Chimera Squad, a new entry in the beloved real-time strategy series, launches exclusively for PC on April 24
In a press release from 2K and Firaxis Games accompanying the first batch of gameplay images for the upcoming title (seen below), the developer describes Chimera Squad as neither a sequel nor an expansion pack. The game also comes with a "special limited-time introductory price" of $9.99/£8.50, which suggests it won't be quite as long or hefty as its predecessor, 2016's XCOM 2.
Set five years after the events of that sequel, Chimera Squad promises to bring a suite of fresh mechanics and ideas to its tried and tested RTS formula. For one thing, your Chimera Squad of the title - an elite peacekeeping group attempting to suppress underground forces unhappy with Earth's tenuous coalition between aliens and humanity - is now made up of humans, hybrids, and alien agents, each with their own unique personalities and traits.
There's also a new Breach Mode combat phase, allowing players to get the drop on their foes by coordinating a synchronised assault on their position, while Interleaved Turns now allow for an "automatic initiative system" which queues units up for subsequent actions, adding a new strategic layer to consider in every fight.
Firaxis promises that there's also plenty of the class customisation, progression systems, and side missions that you can get expect from a typical XCOM game in Chimera Squad, which is Firaxis describe as a more action-heavy and faster paced twist of the series' traditional gameplay.
If you purchase your (digital only) copy of XCOM: Chimera Squad from Steam before May 1, you'll be able to get a $10/£8.50 discount on its RRP, which will hop back up to $19.99/£16.99 following that deal period. With this, and the impending arrival of XCOM 2 on Nintendo Switch, it's certainly a good time to be a fan of strategic alien-smashing.
