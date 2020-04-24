The best XCOM: Chimera Squad weapons, and how to get them

Being a smaller, more experimental iteration of its predecessors, the pool of best XCOM: Chimera Squad weapons is limited, and not quite as exciting as you'd hope, but there's still plenty of new toys to enjoy from its arsenal of human and alien firearms. This guide to the best XCOM: Chimera Squad weapons is designed to help you pick your favourites out of the batch, with descriptions on what they do, why they're so effective, and how to get them.

XCOM: Chimera Squad will start you off with a bunch of standard reclamation weapons that are assigned to specific characters. While these can be eventually upgraded and modified through the Assembly (more on that later), it's worth keeping their base stats in mind, as knowing exactly how many rounds you have left, and the kind of damage you'll be dealing on the battlefield, is key to staying ahead of the competition.

Assault Rifle

Damage: 3 - 5

Clip size: 4

Agents: Verge, Patchwork, Shelter

Submachine Gun

Damage: 3 - 5

Clip size: 4

Agents: Torque, Terminal

Shotgun

Damage: 4 - 6

Clip size: 3

Agents: Godmother, Claymore, Axiom

Pistol

Damage: 3 - 4

Clip size: 5

Agents: Cherub, Blueblood

XCOM: Chimera Squad weapon mods

One of the best ways to spruce up your firearms in XCOM: Chimera Squad is through modifications, which allows you to equip two attachments to each gun, so long as you've researched the Modular Weapons project at the Assembly first.

These mods can be acquired in a number of ways, bought from Supply or The Scavenger's Market, unlocked at the Assembly, or attained as a reward for completing certain missions on the City Map. As far as we can tell, there's a randomised element to how and when some of these mods can be acquired, but we've listed the ones we've come across so far, alongside the stats that each one provides.

Several of these modifications have Advanced and Superior versions that can eventually be discovered as you progress through XCOM: Chimera Squad's campaign, providing improved stats on the bonuses they provide.

XCOM: Chimera Squad weapon upgrades

You can also upgrade XCOM: Chimera Squad's arsenal of weapons through the Assembly, turning them into Enhanced versions that increase the baseline damage and clip size of each one. You'll have to upgrade every weapon type separately in the Assembly for a cost of 55 Elerium each time, and every project takes six in-game days to complete. They are, however, well worth the cost, especially when synergised with the right modifications listed above.

XCOM: Chimera Squad special weapons

Though you'll be using the standard weapons for the most part throughout the course of XCOM: Chimera Squad, they are a handful or rare, unique firearms that can only be accessed during the later stages of its campaign, each featuring a special perk that grants its user with a new ability for the battlefield.

These are either awarded upon completion of a mission, or found through the Scavenger's Market, and though we can't claim to have found every weapon of this standard just yet, these are the best ones we've found so far:

Artful Fathom

Damage: 4 - 5

Clip size: 5

Unlocked by: Purchasing from the Scavenger's Market for 105 Intel

This pistol grants its owner the Lightning Hands ability, which allows you to fire a 'free' shot at a target without using up an action point.

Surly Constant

Damage: 4 - 6

Clip size: 5

Unlocked by: Purchasing from the Scavenger's Market for 90 Intel

A submachine gun with an extraterrestrial punch, the Surly Constant's equipped perk, Hail of Bullets, lets its user fire a shot with a guaranteed hit rate.

