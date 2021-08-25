Xbox Series X restock: midweek magic or Wednesday woes?

The Xbox Series X restock wheels are turning very slowly indeed right now. In particularly barren times like we're experiencing now - with only an occasional restock appearance at an occasional retailer - it can feel futile and pointless, but you shouldn't throw in that towel. While another day passes, it does mean that a new day could bring another chance of snagging some Xbox Series X stock.

Getting right to it for today, your best bets are probably Amazon and Walmart. The former is basically in 'totally unreliable' territory now so having that page open and camped on is just good practice nowadays. Meanwhile, the latter has been touted to have stock coming today, Wednesday, August 25. We've all seen this 'reported stock happening today' movie before, but, given the situation, we'll take it.

Xbox Series X ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

This continues to be the most popular version of the new Xbox. Besides being more powerful thanks to superior hardware that offers super-sharp 4K resolutions, it comes with a disc drive that allows you to play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays. It has 1TB of storage space as well.

Xbox Series S ($299.99) | Check at Amazon

This streamlined take on the new Xbox console is pretty tempting if you want to save some money along the way; it's a lot cheaper than the Series X and offers a new-gen experience. However, it's not as powerful and it doesn't have a disc drive so you will be purchasing all your games digitally, which tends to be more expensive. What's more, it only has 500GB of storage (but this can be added to with an external drive, of course).

Xbox Series X restock - previous happenings, tips & advice

It is incredibly frustrating that we are racing toward the one-year anniversary of the console's launch and this is still the state of affairs we find ourselves in.

Unfortunately, thus far, recent times haven't seen much in the way of Xbox Series X restocks: Microsoft flashed up yesterday briefly, Antonline did the same, and GameStop are the other most recent stock-dropper. Even the likes of Best Buy and Target just haven't had stock for weeks, and Amazon's time-since-last-restock can be measured in months. It's all very disheartening, but could also mean that we're more and more likely to see a drop from those retailers to break the drought. We've just got to keep trying.

In terms of general tips to remember, should you get past queues or virtual waiting rooms, don't forget to go for the Xbox bundle listings. These larger Xbox Series X deals might be more of an initial investment, but they do stick about for longer. We would recommend going for these bundles anyway as you'll likely get a game, or one of the best Xbox Series X headsets or best Xbox Series X accessories thrown in too. These are genuinely useful.

Xbox Series X restock deals

Despite edging closer to a 'normal' situation with every week that passes, the shortages still hamper those looking for a console. As such, these places are your best bets:

