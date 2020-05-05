Xbox Series X first-party launch games will also come to Xbox Game Pass on PC

Every upcoming Xbox Series X game from Microsoft that's planned for the console's launch will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Microsoft delivered the news in a big update that outlined its Xbox plans for the rest of 2020, including confirming that Xbox Series X is still on track to be released this year.



This reconfirmation of PC support isn't an entirely new development, as Microsoft has been reliably bringing its first-party titles to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 for the last few years, while also making many of them available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

"For PC players, we plan to support the community by making all our major releases at launch available with Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Halo Infinite , Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator," Microsoft announced in the update.

That doesn't lock down that all of those games will be released on PC right at the same time as they hit Xbox, however that point is included with Microsoft's overall 2020 plans. Since the Xbox Series X launch window is set for holiday 2020, even if there is a wait, it wouldn't be a very long one.

Xbox Game Pass for PC is its own subscription that lets members download and play as many included games as they want on Windows 10. If you want to play on Xbox too, you can pick up an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and get both (along with an Xbox Live Gold membership).

Outside of Microsoft's own services, the company has also recently made a point of bringing games such as Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection to Steam. We'll have to wait and see if it keeps that initiative going for its next generation of games.