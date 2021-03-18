Xbox and Twitch are teaming up for an ID@Xbox event next week

A new ID@Xbox showcase is coming next week, and Microsoft plans to use it to show off new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games.

Xbox's independent games label announced its plans today to partner up with Twitch for /twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox, with the presentation set to begin on Friday, March 26 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 4 pm GMT. While Microsoft is keeping the full lineup under wraps for now, it says the show will include presentations for "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One and many more."

ID@Xbox is also teasing "brand new game announcements" from studios including DrinkBox of Guacamelee fame, Human: Fall Flat publisher Curve Digital, Loop Hero publisher Devolver Digital, and Ashwalkers publisher Dear Villagers. The showcase will go live simultaneously on the official Twitch Gaming or Xbox channels , and you may be able to snag some game codes from streamers while you watch.

While this won't be the sort of presentation to show off first-party Xbox games like Halo Infinite and Fable 4 , it should still be worth your time to tune in. ID@Xbox always puts on a good show whether in showcase events or big playable extravaganzas, like the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event last summer .