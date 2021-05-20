Xbox and Bethesda will have a joint summer conference

Xbox and Bethesda will hold a joint conference over the summer to show off their upcoming games, according to a new interview.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed that the two will team up to take the E3 2021 stage, where Xbox was already one of the first confirmed partners for the virtual event.

[Fil] J'ai pu m'entretenir avec Matt Booty, directeur des Xbox Game Studios. A propos du rachat de Bethesda : - conférence commune Microsoft-Bethesda dans quelques semaines- objectif : les nouveautés Bethesda dans le Game Pass dès le jour de leur sortie

Since the two companies are officially one now, it makes sense that they'd pool their efforts at grabbing the attention of players worldwide - but Microsoft has also been clear that it doesn't want to do away with the parts that made Bethesda its own unique game-making operation.

We don't yet know when Xbox and Bethesda plan to host their joint conference (though we'll update our E3 2021 schedule with the details as soon as we have them). It's a good bet that Xbox Game Studios will have plenty of its own announcements with games like Halo Infinite , Fable 4 , and the new Forza Motorsport all waiting in the wings for new announcements. Adding in Bethesda to the same timeslot, with potential announcements for Starfield , The Elder Scrolls 6 , Deathloop and more could make the Xbox/Bethesda event one of the biggest moments of the summer.

Though it looks like this may be the end for Bethesda's standalone E3 conferences, it's worth remembering that the company has another big summer event with much deeper roots: QuakeCon. The annual event will be taking place digitally again this year from August 19-21, with more details to be confirmed later this year.