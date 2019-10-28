Xbox All Access payment plans return with a new upgrade option for Project Scarlett

Microsoft is bringing back Xbox All Access , its all-in-one financing plan/subscription for the complete Xbox experience, and the new plan includes an upgrade clause for Xbox Series X. The new purchase option will start rolling out over the next month in select retailers, giving players the choice of which Xbox console they prefer bundled together with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which is itself a bundle of the Xbox and PC versions of Game Pass as well as Xbox Live Gold).

UK pricing is still TBA, but in the US you'll be able to pick up an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition - that's the one with no disc drive - for 24 monthly payments of $19.99, an Xbox One S for 24 payments of $22.99, or an Xbox One X for 24 payments of $30.99. Make all the payments and the console is yours to keep (though you'll need to start paying for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate separately).

Microsoft is also giving All Access customers an easy path to Project Scarlett: folks who sign up for an Xbox One S will be eligible to upgrade after 18 months of payments by trading in their old console and starting a new All Access plan, while those who get an Xbox One X could upgrade to Scarlett at 12 months. If you opt for the latter, there's a good chance you could go straight from your X to a Project Scarlett right at or very soon after launch, since it's still set to arrive in "Holiday 2020".

Here's when and where you'll be able to sign up for Xbox All Access. Note that you'll need to qualify with a financing partner and sign an agreement rather than simply paying with cash or card, since Xbox All Access is a form of payment plan rather than a subscription.

Australia: Starts October 29 in-person and online at Telstra .

UK: Starts November in-store at GAME and in-person or online at Smyths Toys .

US: Starts November 18 online at Amazon .

