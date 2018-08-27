You can now get an Xbox One X for $35 per month, or Xbox One S for just $22 per month

Microsoft has gone full cellphone with its new Xbox All Access program. Available only in the US and only at official Microsoft Stores, Xbox All Access bundles in a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X console, two years of Xbox Game Pass, and two years of Xbox Live Gold into one 24-month financing plan.

In other words, if you're in the US of A, you can head to a Microsoft Store right now and walk out with a brand-spankin' new Xbox One X (which would normally cost $499.99 plus tax) for literally no upfront costs. Just pay $34.99 per month for 24 months and you get the whole kit-n-kaboodle. Or, opt for the less powerful Xbox One S and pay $21.99 per month for 24 months.

Considering all that you get, it's really a fantastic deal. Xbox Live Gold means you get to play with your friends and you'll automatically have access to 24 months' worth of Games With Gold , while Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to more than 100 games, including some quality hits like Hitman (2016) , Fallout 4 , and starting September 1, Halo: The Master Chief Collection . All for roughly half the cost (or less) of a new game per month. Once the financing plan is complete, whichever Xbox you signed up for is yours to keep.

In a news post announcing the program, Microsoft notes that this is a limited-time promotion and supplies are limited, so if sounds like something you want and can afford (and qualify for), I'd suggest heading to your nearest Microsoft Store ASAP.

