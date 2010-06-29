X-Men: First Class lands Alice Eve

Alice Eve has signed on to play telepath Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class .

The Hollywood babe, last seen in Sex And The City 2 and She’s Out Of My League , joins the recently cast Michael Fassbender (as Magneto), James McAvoy (as Prof X) and Benjamin Walker as fellow classmate Beast.

No further details on how Frost will be adapted to the screen, but we know that the character in the comics is a former member of The Hellfire Club, a group of bad mutants.

An outrageous flirt, Frost ain’t afraid to show what she’s got, even giving Mystique a run for her money in the flesh-flashing department. In terms of abilities, she is also able to turn her skin into hardened diamonds that protect her from attack (and hence the name).

Frost first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #129 as a member of the X-Men. She quickly made her mark by having an affair with Scott Summers (Cyclops) while he was married to Jean Grey.

Will that love triangle make it into the film? With producer Bryan Singer stating that the flick will focus mostly on Magneto and Prof X, we’re not sure there’ll be room for it - though it could be a decent sub-plot.

The character of Frost first showed up briefly on the big screen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine , played by Tahyna Tozzi.

