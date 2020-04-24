WWE 2K21 isn't happening but 2K promises other news soon

WWE 2K21 isn't coming, though wrestling game fans may still have something to look forward to in the relatively near future.

The news that the annual franchise would skip its next iteration first broke on a WWE conference call with investors. WWE has investors? I never really thought about that until now. Anyway, WWE interim chief financial officer delivered the news in response to a question as reported by Polygon , saying flat out that "there's not going to be a launch of a game this year."

The official WWE Games Twitter account then came out with this message, assuring fans that it would have more to tell about the future of the franchise on Monday.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.April 24, 2020

WWE 2K20 arrived in October 2019, and it was a mess. Our own review called it out as feeling like "a work-in-progress demo that's yet to be stress tested", and players across the internet shared tons of ridiculous (and disturbing) glitches witnessed in the game . I never want to see Kurt Angle's neck contort like that again.

While WWE 2K20 has been updated since then, it still isn't in a great place. Chances are good that publisher 2K decided it would be better to put the franchise on break and give it a little more time to make sure that doesn't happen again, especially after it changed primary developers in the leadup to the latest game. We'll have to wait and see what 2K's plans for WWE are going forward, especially considering all the work changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.