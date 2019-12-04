The best AEW CAWs for WWE 2K20: Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, and more

There’s no official game for the hottest organisation in wrestling just yet - but you can play as its top stars in WWE 2K20 instead, using the AEW CAWs profiled below. Doing so is as easy as starting up the game on PS4, selecting Community Creations, then Downloads, and searching for each wrestler by either their name or creator. This way you can return the likes of Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose to the series they departed this year, or add newcomers such as Nyla Rose and Pentagon Jr. This is your essential AEW CAWs for WWE 2K20 guide.

Jon Moxley

(Image credit: 2K)

Following a successful run as a member of The Shield - and a middling spell as a solo brawler - the man WWE knew as Dean Ambrose shockingly quit the company upon expiry of his contract, and immediately jumped ship to AEW. This CAW from ntm0603 enables you to team Moxley/Ambrose/Mr Renee Young with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns one more time.

Chris Jericho

(Image credit: 2K)

Jericho holds the record for Intercontinental Championship wins in WWE, having scored nine separate reigns with the illustrious title. In real-life he won’t be reaching double figures any time soon given his status as AEW world champion, but that doesn’t stop you from awarding him a tenth reign via WWE 2K20’s universe mode. To do so, grab this deaconbomb CAW.

Hikaru Shida

(Image credit: 2K)

We’re still waiting for top-quality CAWs of two of the ladies profiled in our AEW roster feature: namely, women’s champion Riho and real-life dentist Britt Baker DMD. While you wait, we're going to shine the spotlight on Japanese import Shida, who’s nabbed a handful of wins on weekly TV show AEW Dynamite, and appears set for a big push in 2020. This creation is the work of FelixDaCat463.

Awesome Kong

(Image credit: 2K)

If Shida is an unknown commodity, Kong is very much the opposite. She flopped during a WWE stint under the ring name Kharma, but is still considered a dominant force thanks to her days warring with Gail Kim in Total Nonstop Action (TNA). mlaver99’s impressive doppelgänger is a must-add if you’re going to build a competitive women’s division in Universe mode.

Cody Rhodes

(Image credit: 2K)

Given his status as AEW executive vice president and main eventer, the Community Creations servers are swamped with pretend Codies - but many of those found under the ‘most downloaded’ tab have only one attire, or incorrect move-sets. Instead seek out this browncow36 concoction. Dad Dusty is still in the game as part of the WWE 2K20 legends roster, so you may also want to give him pops’ theme music as a tribute.

Brandi Rhodes

(Image credit: 2K)

Want to make use of the newly added Mixed Match Challenge bouts, which enable male and female wrestlers to tag together? Then you need Brandi Rhodes in your game too - chief brand officer of AEW, and Cody’s other half. She too had a brief spell in WWE, although as a ring announcer rather than wrestler. This lifelike CAW is the work of ringomichi.

Dustin Rhodes

(Image credit: 2K)

Go on then, let’s draft the whole family into WWE 2K20. Dustin - AKA Goldust - joins brother Cody on our list of 15 wrestlers you’ll never see in a WWE game again, on account of him departing the E to sign with AEW earlier this year. Goldy remains in fine fettle at the evergreen age of 50, and can be included in your game by way of this endgame3702 CAW.

Kenny Omega

(Image credit: 2K)

Much like Cody, the Omega CAWs with the most downloads just aren’t quite right - so instead search for this piece of work from darren270283. It gets his look and moves spot on, and means you can experience the grappler many believe to the world’s best in a WWE game for the first time. When an official AEW sim eventually does land, you can bet on him being front and centre.

Nick & Matt Jackson

(Image credit: 2K)

You’ve got Rhodes, you’ve got Omega, now you need the Young Bucks to complete the set of AEW co-creators. The Bucks have long been considered the best tag-team in the US, and were linked with WWE regularly before banging heads with Cody to form AEW. While Matt is the wrestler pictured here, search for browncow36 and you can immediately nab brother Nick too.

Nyla Rose

(Image credit: 2K)

Part-time actress turned full-time wrestler, Rose played the lead character in 2016 TV show The Switch, and is the first transgender person to sign with a major American wrestling organisation. She lost out to Riho in her first shot at the AEW women’s championship, but figures to play a key role in 2020 storylines nonetheless. Like Kong, this budding Rose was made by mlaver.

Pac

(Image credit: 2K)

The most controversial WWE departure in recent times is that of ‘The Man That Gravity Forgot’, AKA former cruiserweight champion Neville - who suddenly and startlingly disappeared from screens after dropping that title to Enzo Amore. Back on goggleboxes in AEW as Pac, the pinballing Geordie is again at his high-flying best, and can be reinstalled to 2K with this GoncaMarcos18M CAW.

Pentagon Jr

(Image credit: 2K)

Many creators have complained about difficulties in building CAWs this year, with logos and face imagery causing myriad headaches. Making wrestlers in masks reduces those issues, and Pentagon Jr is the best of the AEW bunch - we’ll keep an eye out for Lucha Brothers tag partner Ray Fenix as a candidate to appear in this feature’s next update. Grab this guy by searching for clardx in Community Creations. And return to this page in January for even more AEW CAWs.

WWE 2K20 is out now. Wondering why AEW is making such big inroads on its longstanding rival? Then be sure to immerse yourself in our WWE vs AEW guide.