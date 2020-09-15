WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster: 9 grapplers we can’t wait to use, plus the full roster list

The WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster is a big deal with WWE 2K21 cancelled. This is the only way you can play a new, officially licensed wrestling game on console in 2020, and it’s an arcade one with absurdly OTT moves and characters redrawn to be even larger hulking masses than their already-musclebound selves. 70 wrestlers feature on disc, with a further 63 coming as free DLC. Below we profile our top nine, before listing every fighter on the 133-strong WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster.

Brock Lesnar

Make the most of this appearance: Lesnar’s contract with WWE expired earlier this year. So while WWE 2K22 is expected sometime towards the end of 2021, at this point Lesnar is unlikely to appear in it, given the mountainous sum 2K would have to fork out just for him to drop by as a legend. The final match of his latest WWE run occurred at WrestleMania 36, as he dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre. Speaking of whom…

Drew McIntyre

It’s been a bizarre year in WWE, as in the real world, but McIntrye has been the reliable constant in an ever-changing wrestling environment. He captured the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar behind closed doors at WrestleMania 36, then tackled Andrade, Angel Garza and former partner Dolph Ziggler on Raw. The first Scottish world champ deserves a starring role on the WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster.

Becky Lynch

If Scotland provided WWE’s biggest success story of 2020, Ireland was the origin of 2019’s. ‘Lass kicker’ Becky Lynch talked at length of her lofty career ambitions when speaking to GR in 2016. In the last eighteen months she’s achieved them all, becoming WWE’s most marketable and popular star. She held the WWE Women’s Championship for 13 dominant months before stepping away from the ring in May, upon revealing that she’s expecting a child with her partner, fellow wrestler Seth Rollins.

Shawn Michaels

Now one of the key minds behind WWE’s third brand NXT, Michaels is best known for his run as one of the greatest solo wrestlers of the 1990s and 2000s – and days teaming with Triple H as DX. Both make the on-disc WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster, while everlasting rival Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart is on the free DLC list. As you can see from the above image, Sgt Slaughter and Big Show make the shortlist for the new madcap brawler too.

Samoa Joe

Pictured duking it out with Lucha House Party member Kalisto, Joe’s colossal form has been absent from WWE rings for much of the year due to injury, but he’s been a strong addition to the Raw commentary team. Mauro Ranallo and Jerry 'King' Lawler are on play-by-play duties in Battlegrounds, freeing up the Samoan to go face-to-fist with old rivals such as AJ Styles and Bobby Roode. Sadly there’s no spot at all for his most famous foe, Kurt Angle.

The Rock

Well, duh. There was no way the biggest actor in the world right now was being left off a new WWE game, and Dwayne Johnson is joined by other legends of the ring such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley and John Cena. In early September, Johnson revealed that his entire family had been struck down by Covid-19, and all are thankfully now on the road to recovery.

Jeff Hardy

After an extended absence, the ‘charismatic enigma’ (WWE’s dreadful nickname, not ours) returned to the ring in March 2020 and put an uncomfortable feud – based around his real-life addiction issues – with Sheamus behind him to grab the Intercontinental Championship from AJ Styles. Sadly, brother Matt won’t be in this year’s game after departing WWE in the spring. Instead find him on the AEW Roster.

Bray Wyatt

In a feature which must carry over to WWE 2K22, every wrestler in Battlegrounds has at least one alternate attire. Wyatt comes with two. As well as the pair of alter-egos he’s currently using on WWE TV – terrifying clown The Fiend, and ‘normal’ Firefly Funhouse presenter Wyatt – his previous cult leader gimmick is represented too. Mercifully, there’s no mention of Husky Harris.

Edge

This year’s most shocking return occurred at the Royal Rumble. Nine years after a retirement that seemed permanent owing to a damaged neck, Edge entered at number 21 to genuine shock from both the live audience and millions watching around the world. His comeback sparked an immediate feud with Randy Orton. He’s back on the injury list again now, but expected to be fit again in order to headline WrestleMania 37 against his ongoing nemesis.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster (on-disc)

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Andre The Giant

Apollo

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Big E

Big Show

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Carmella

Cesaro

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Edge (Pre-order bonus)

Elias

Ember Moon

Finn Bálor

Hulk Hogan

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jeff Hardy

John Cena

Kalisto

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Lince Dorado

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Mankind

Mickie James

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

Nikki Cross

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Rowan

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

Sgt. Slaughter

Shawn Michaels

Shinsuke Nakamura

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Miz

The Rock

Triple H

Undertaker

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster (DLC)



Akam

Ali

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Angelo Dawkins

Batista

Big Boss Man

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Booker T

Bret “Hit Man” Hart

British Bulldog

Buddy Murphy

Cactus Jack

Chad Gable

Christian

Chyna

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Doink The Clown

Earthquake

Eddie Guerrero

Fandango

Goldberg

Gran Metalik

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Kane

Kevin Nash

Lana

Lita

“Macho Man” Randy Savage

Mark Henry

Maryse

Mojo Rawley

Montez Ford

Mr. McMahon

Mr. Perfect

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Scott Hall

Shane McMahon

Sheamus

Sonya Deville

Sting

Tamina

The Boogeyman

The Brian Kendrick

Trish Stratus

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

Typhoon

Ultimate Warrior

Vader