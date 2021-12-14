Disc-mas comes early next year as Windjammers 2 finally arrives in January

The Windjammers 2 release date is set for next month, and it's ready to bring back the cult-classic game of high speed disc flinging in an all-new form.

Developer Dotemu shared the release date of January 22, 2022 along with a new trailer for the game, which serves as a quick primer for everything longtime fans and newcomers can expect. Windjammers 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S, and it will also be included with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass as soon as it arrives.

Windjammers was first released in 1994 as a Neo Geo arcade game by the now defunct Data East Corporation. Its unique fusion of sports action with fighting-game style inputs and special moves (we'd also be remiss not to mention its deliciously '90s athletic fashion aesthetic) helped turn Windjammers into a perennial cult favorite. Then Dotemu finally gave it a remaster for modern gaming systems in 2016, complete with an all-new online versus mode.

According to a PlayStation Blog post from Dotemu brand manager Adrien Marie, the studio always planned to follow that remake with a full-fledged sequel. The studio took great pains to remain true to the fundamentals of Windjammers even as it added in all-new gameplay mechanics, characters, and arenas, and we won't have to wait much longer to get our hands on the final result.