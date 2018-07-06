Win one of 10 copies of Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

Leading fantasy novelist Naomi Novik returns with Spinning Silver, a rich reimagining of the Rumplestiltskin tale.

Miryem is the daughter of a moneylender who's too kind-hearted to collect his debts. As her family faces poverty, she takes up work in the village. Rumoured to possess the power to turn silver into gold, she attracts the attention of the fairy king of winter, who sets her an impossible challenge. Soon she's torn between deadly choices, on a quest that will take her to the limits of sacrifice, power and love... Think the Brothers Grimm with extra female empowerment.

Spinning Silver is published July 12, 2018 and we have 10 copies to be won, courtesy of Macmillan. To be in with a chance of winning simply pit your wits against this brain-teaser...