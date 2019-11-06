Win a Blu-ray of the new Child's Play movie

Killer doll Chucky is back! But this time he's got a rather different motivation…

In the original 1988 horror favourite, a Chucky doll was possessed by the spirit of a murderer after he chanted some voodoo mumbo-jumbo. The new reboot movie takes a different path, following a Budi doll – a walking, talking AI which can learn and interact with household systems – which has its safety protocols switched off by a disgruntled factory worker. The result: a Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill) who just wants to make his new owner Andy happy, but horribly misunderstands the best way to go about it…

Featuring Parks & Recreation's Aubrey Plaza as Andy's mum, this new take on Child's Play very effectively combines gruesome gore and jet-black comedy with a surprising amount of emotion – you might actually find yourself feeling sorry for Chucky! We reckon it might be better than the original.

