Where to find Prey Josh Dalton for The Blackbox Project

Prey Josh Dalton is one of the many, many corpses you'll encounter during your exploration of the Talos I, because let's face it - they're everywhere! Drifting through zero-gravity, stuffed underneath a table, splattered along a wall... you can hardly move at times for bodies, though the particular one you're interested in here belongs to Josh Dalton. If you've embarked on The Blackbox Project sidequest then you'll be tasked with entering the G.U.T.S. zero-gravity tunnels and locating his remains, but they're particularly tricky to find.

It's entirely worth the effort of tracking down Josh Dalton in Prey, because when you do you'll not only receive the impressive Q-Beam gun, but also some incriminating words to flesh out his story. Watch the video to see where he is, or read our helpful guide below.

It’s simple when you know how: just enter G.U.T.S. from the Arboretum and catapult yourself all the way down the tunnel, watching out for the cystoids, Weaver, and radiation boxes along the way, and passing the Magnetosphere chamber. Carry on until you get to the large pipe at the end.

Go underneath it, and if you peer through you can see him floating behind it - but the gap is too small to get through. Simply peel away to the right (staying away from the cystoids) and slip underneath the pipe. There are more explosive Typhons behind it, so make sure to take care of them in a very violent way. Don’t try to cuddle them or anything. You’ll have a bad time.

And bingo, there’s Josh Dalton’s corpse. Near him you’ll find a Q-Beam gun. This hunk of metal fires a solid beam of pure energy for as long as you hold down the trigger, turning whatever it hits into a pile of sadness and regret. Oh, it kills it too. Just don’t use it on electric enemies like the electro-phantom or a corrupted robot, as it’ll super-charge them. Not good. There’s also an incriminating transcribe telling how a fellow called Lane Carpenter stole his work. It doesn’t end well for Carpenter. He’s dead. Rest in peace, intellectual-property thief.

