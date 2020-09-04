What is Premier Access on Disney Plus? Explaining the Mulan 'experiment'

If you were hoping to see Mulan now that it's available on Disney Plus, you may be wondering what on Earth 'Premier Access' is. Is this the same thing as Disney Plus? Or is it a completely different service? The answer lies somewhere in the middle.

Yes, it's confusing - the process isn't quite as simple as other view-on-demand products. However, it's worth getting a handle on. Premier Access is the only way to see Mulan 2020 for the time being.

To help you understand Premier Access, we've broken down everything you need to know about the initiative below. Our guide will give you the lowdown on how to watch Mulan as soon as possible, and everything you must have in order to make that happen.

Let's get started.

What is Premier Access?

Premier Access is a new initiative that lives within the Disney Plus streaming service. At the time of writing, it allows you to stream the live-action Mulan for a one-off fee. It'll cost you $29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK, $34.99 in Canada, and $34.99 in Australia.

That's not the end of it, though. You cannot pay for or see Mulan 2020 unless you have a Disney Plus sign-up. A single month of the service sets you back $6.99 in the US, £5.99 in the UK, $9.99 for Canada, and $8.99 in Australia. There's no binding contract, so once you're done you can always cancel before being charged for the next month of Disney Plus.

After paying for both of the above, you'll then be able to watch Mulan as often as you like (so long as you're an active Disney Plus member, that is). This makes its cost a little more palatable; you can have a socially-distanced viewing party with your family and friends to justify the price.

Just remember, this offer won't be available for long. As per Disney's Premier Access help page, "the [Mulan] Premier Access offer will be available until 2nd November 2020 at 23:59 PT". In other words, the movie won't be sticking around after the beginning of November. If you don't buy it between now and November 2, you won't be able to see the film until it becomes available on standard Disney Plus.

Is anything else available on Premier Access?

Simply put, no. Mulan is the only movie on Premier Access right now, and there are no plans for anything else to appear there at present. Once Mulan becomes unavailable for purchase via the service on November 2, Premier Access will presumably disappear too.

Disney has admitted to this being something of an experiment, so that may change in the days ahead. For now, though, the company has been emphatic that they aren't bringing any other upcoming films to Premier Access in the near future. Until we hear otherwise, assume that Premier Access is a one-off designed exclusively for Mulan 2020.

Which devices can use Premier Access?

Any device that supports Disney Plus will support Premier Access and, by extension, Mulan. That list includes everything from smartphones to TVs, and some consoles are in the mix as well. We've got a full list for you below.

Samsung or LG Smart TV

PS4

Xbox One

Roku device

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Fire TV

iOS/Android device

Web browser

If you've got any of the above, you're good to go - you can use Premier Access and watch Mulan on all of them.

Will Mulan ever be free on Disney Plus?

Yes. As revealed in the small-print of the official Mulan Disney Plus page, the remake will be available "to all Disney+ subscribers on 4th December 2020". That means you'll still be able to stream Mulan in the not-so-distant future if you don't fancy paying for Premier Access. All you'll need is a Disney Plus membership.

It's good timing. This means Mulan will arrive just in time for the Holiday season when many of us are settling in for a well-earned vacation or time with the family. If you're on the fence about Premier Access or aren't fussed about watching Mulan right now and this very moment, then it makes complete sense to wait until December rolls around. Then you'll only need to pay for Disney Plus itself.

Mulan Premier Access deals

