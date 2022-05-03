Daniel Radcliffe is a polka-playing parody god in first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The first teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is here – and we are stoked.

The biopic is loosely based on the 2010 Funny or Die sketch of the same name which starred Aaron Paul as the parody singer. The sketch served as a fake trailer for a gritty biopic of Yankovic's life, poking fun at the often overly dramatized nature of artist biopics. Because of his religious upbringing, Yankovic has stayed away from alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, and even using profanity – all things that are depicted in the sketch.

In the real trailer, which can be viewed above, Daniel Radcliffe transforms into the parody singer – donning his trademark curly hair and glasses, various Hawaiian shirts, and even pulling out an accordion. There's also a scene where a shirtless Radcliffe drinks from a bottle of alcohol and spits it into the air – something Paul does in the Funny or Die sketch. This tells us that the film may be more than just 'loosely' based on the sketch, and could in fact be an overly dramatized biopic of the musician's life.

Rainn Wilson makes a brief appearance in the trailer as radio personality Dr. Demento, and the last scene shows Radcliffe letting Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna into his mansion. The cast also includes Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Nick and Mary Yankovic, as well as James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is slated for a late 2022 release. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.