Watch The Last Dance online: stream the Michael Jordan documentary in full with our guide

With a full sports schedule still looking like a long time away, we'd seriously advise that you watch The Last Dance online. The final episode just aired, so you're free to stream the Michael Jordan documentary in its entirety as fast as you like.

Over the ten episodes, you'll journey through Michael Jordan's college basketball days while always teasing more and more behind-the-scenes details about the all-important 1997/1998 season. Don't worry, no spoilers here.

The new ESPN documentary has been a labor of love for years now, and even LeBron James pleaded with ESPN to release it earlier than planned. Luckily, they listened. Thanks LeBron - The Last Dance is a great watch for both hardcore fans of the sport or even the most casual overseas fan.

And let's face it, Michael Jordan is still arguably the biggest sporting icon the world has ever seen; footage of him in action is still breathtaking. Tom Brady? Cristiano Ronaldo? Sorry guys, you're way behind.

The Last Dance documentary uses extensive footage originally shot around the 97/98 season when the 'aging' Chicago Bulls were under enormous pressure to rebuild the team from their General Manager, and there's certainly a foreboding vibe to the show, which is developing it into a compelling watch. That old footage, combined with brand new interviews with Michael Jordan himself, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and a host other key players, coaches, and journalists has turned this into something beyond just another fond look down memory lane at one of the world's biggest superstars.

Stream The Last Dance - USA

ESPN / Sling TV Orange | $30 per month with Sling Orange or $54.99 per month with Hulu

If you already have access to the ESPN channel with your current cable package then you're all set to enjoy all ten episodes on the ESPN app. For all you cord-cutters out there, you don't need a long contract to get involved. You'll find ESPN on Sling Orange from $30 a month. There's also a value-packed Hulu bundle with Live TV from $54.99 per month. Don't forget, you can cancel these bundles at any time. What about Netflix, though? Well, plenty of other countries around the world are showing the Michael Jordan documentary on Netflix. And you can do the same with your current Netflix sub by using a VPN - we'll show you how.





Watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online - Canada

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

North of the border, Canadian sports fans are much more likely to not have to sign up for any extra services as the Michael Jordan documentary is being shown on good ol' Netflix. Expect to see a pair of new episodes land every Monday until May 18. Not a member yet? Prices start at $8.99, and you can snag yourself higher quality resolutions (4K, namely) or multiple screens with a slightly more expensive membership too. Got Netflix, but don't live in Canada? Try using a VPN to watch stream the Last Dance online.

Stream The Last Dance and Michael Jordan online - UK

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

UK basketball fans are used to a bit of a rough deal for coverage of the sport, so it's a lovely treat to see every episode of The Last Dance streaming on the service right now.

Stream the Michael Jordan documentary online - Australia

Netflix | From $9.99 a month

Well, this makes a change. We've done a lot of viewing guides on where to watch the hottest new TV shows and movies here at GamesRadar, and so many times we've only been able to direct our Aussie cousins to a pricey Foxtel contract to get involved with a local viewing option. That, or point them towards our best VPN guide for a workaround. Not today though! Just head on over to Netflix right now and you'll find all 10 episodes waiting for you.

How to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $6.67/£5.50 a month

If you're trying to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary from somewhere not mentioned above, your best bet will be to grab Netflix and then use a VPN to change your location to one of the regions mentioned above (Canda, UK, or Australia, for example). Your other option outside of Netflix is VPNing to a US location and signing up for Sling TV's orange tier, but that's a fair bit more expensive each month. We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides, and we found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch The Last Dance online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a UK/Canadian server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a UK/Canadian will likely prove to be the easiest for watching The Last Dance online. 3: Head over to Netflix. Once you set your location as above, simply log into Netflix on that device and search for The Last Dance to enjoy one of the most acclaimed documentaries in years.