Watch episode 8 of Totally Rated, featuring Outriders

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites, brings you the latest and greatest in tech and games with review show Totally Rated. You can watch the newest episode right here.

This episode takes a look at Square Enix's looter shooter Outriders. "Outriders’ super-charged combat is fantastic for the most part," said GamesRadar’s Alex Avard.

"It’s comparable to playing Gears of War at hyperspeed. Its dreary in-your-face story isn’t nearly as entertaining. Funneling you into exposition-filled cut scenes where the only saving grace is a handful of dried humored remarks by your customizable super soldier."

Outriders is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Check out our extensive guides to make sure you're fully equipped for battle.

Outriders best class | Outriders legendary weapons | Outriders legendary armor | Outriders length | Outriders crossplay | Outriders level cap | Outriders Legacy | Outriders Big Iron | Outriders cheats | Outriders hide helmet | Outriders Game Pass | Outriders stuck at signed in | Outriders no HUD

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Episode 8 also takes a look at Evil Genius 2: World Domination with PC Gamer.

"It feels it could offer a tight 20-hour game—more than enough considering there are four different Geniuses to play as," said PC Gamer.

"But this is stretched to 30 or 40 hours by overlong missions and a whole lot of waiting for stuff to happen."

If you want to know what's new in tech, Tom’s Guide and Android Centralcombine their powers to review the Google Nest Hub 2.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.