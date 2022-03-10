The Flash and Aquaman 2 delayed by Warner Bros. – but Shazam 2 is coming earlier

Warner Bros. has delayed The Flash and Aquaman 2 – but has moved Shazam 2 up to this year.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash has been moved back from November 4, 2022 to June 23, 2023. Aquaman 2, AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been pushed back to March 17, 2023 from December 16, 2022. In better news, though, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been moved up to December 16, 2022 from its June 2, 2023 release date. That means the sequel is going up against the long-awaited Avatar 2, which opens on the December date.

The Timothée Chalamet-starring Wonka was also delayed from March 17, 2023 to December 15, March 2023, while Meg 2: The Trench has been given an August 4, 2023 release date.

The report indicates that the changes come down to the pandemic causing a delay to visual effects on some films.

Black Adam and DC League of Superpets have also been shuffled along the release slate, with the star of both movies, Dwayne Johnson, announcing the change on Instagram. DC League of Superpets, which boasts Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski among its voice cast, will now release July 29 of this year, with Black Adam coming later on October 21.

The Flash is thought to be based on the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent his mother's death – accidentally ruining the timeline in the process. Ezra Miller returns as the titular superhero, while Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both back as their respective versions of Batman.

Aquaman 2, meanwhile, is more of a mystery, but sees Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry, with Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson also back in their Aquaman roles.

