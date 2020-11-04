WandaVision will be a "full-on action movie" as one MCU actor re-affirms 2020 release date

How big is WandaVision, the new MCU Disney Plus series starring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, going to be? One actor has described it as a “full-on action movie” while, as luck would have it, another returning Marvel castmate seems to think the show is still coming out in a matter of weeks.

Teyonah Parris, who plays the grown-up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel in WandaVision, told The Undefeated (H/T Screen Rant): “I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms. It’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

That already plays in to what we know about WandaVision. Namely, that we don’t know very much. The WandaVision trailer was a dazzling display of sitcom tropes from yesteryear mixed in with a trippy tale of loss and grief – with some surprise MCU returns thrown in for good measure.

One such MCU comeback involves Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, returning from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. She even teases the release date, suggesting that 2020 is still on the cards.

“As far as I know, [Disney] are going to try and get it out this year,” Dennings said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Anyone who liked Darcy from the [Thor] movies will be thrilled,” Dennings teased, adding: “It was somewhat of a surprise what they had planned for her.”

WandaVision is all set to kick off Marvel Phase 4 and, potentially, could be MCU’s most transformative chapter yet. Hopefully we see it this year.

