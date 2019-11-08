A potential FIFA 20 FUT mistake means you can get POTM Vardy for 20k

A new FIFA 20 Ultimate Team SBC released by EA gives players the chance to grab a Player of the Month (POTM) Premier League card for just 20k.

The new squad building challenge went live around 11am GMT, with the only requirement being to submit an 83-rated squad to score the POTM Jamie Vardy. For context, last month's Player of the Month card, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, required players to submit 4 squads, including an 85-rated squad and an 87-rated squad. Clearly, one is a lot easier than the other.



Several members of the GR+ team have already swooped in to secure their POTM Vardy, and plenty of players on Twitter are doing the same.

83 rated squad for that Vardy card?! Either someone at EA made a huge mistake, or they’re trying to make 83s ridiculously expensive before dropping a repeatable SBC. Either way, welcome Vardy! pic.twitter.com/AaEU2ikrAbNovember 8, 2019

Vardy might be the most completed player SBC of all time, it's that good valueNovember 8, 2019

There's a good reason why the 86-rated card is so popular. With 92 pace, 80 dribbling, and 85 shooting, this Vardy card makes him one of the most lethal strikers in the game. Expect to see him crop up in a lot of FUT Champions games this weekend…

Is EA getting into the Christmas spirit early by particularly gifting the card to fans or was this SBC uploaded by mistake? We've got in touch with the games publisher, but haven't heard back at the time of publication. We'll update this story as soon as we hear from them.



In the meantime, if you play FUT, make sure you grab this card as soon as possible. We don't know how much longer it'll be up for grabs.