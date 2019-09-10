Vampyr is coming to Switch just in time for Halloween

We've known for some time now that 2018's Vampyr was making its way over to Switch, and now we know exactly when. Just in time for Halloween, studio Dontnod has announced that Vampyr will hit the Switch October 29, with pre-orders for the digital and physical versions open now.

We had this to say about Vampyr when we gave our review at release: "The people you’re trying to save, or deciding to eat, are fleshed out well enough, and with enough complexity, to leave you making decisions based on what you believe, not through totting up some in-game metric. It’s a very narrative focused game with some rough edges, and a slow, conversation-heavy pace, but the shape overall is an enjoyable take on a gothic vampire fantasy."

PR for the Switch port of Vampyr is very straight-forward, without mention of any Switch-exclusive perks to differentiate from versions on other platforms. Further, it doesn't seem like Dontnod is sweetening the deal with any pre-order bonuses, so the only real selling point for the Switch version is the ability to play on-the-go. If that's your thing, you can pre-order Vampyr digitally on the Nintendo eShop right now, or head to GameStop, Best Buy, or Amazon for the physical edition.

Vampyr released in June of last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and was recently added to the Origin Access subscription service. This year's well-timed Nintendo Switch port will give mobile gamers who missed Vampyr last year the chance to get in on the bloodsucking action.