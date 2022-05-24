Players can find V Rising Iron in certain key areas in the Dunley Farmlands and Cursed Forest, though getting to it isn't easy. Iron is a useful mid-game resource for both personal gear and building up your Castle, but it's surprisingly rare when compared to other materials like copper, and needs to be mined in its Ore form before you can make it into Ingots. Either way, you'll need it if you're going to build on your power as the ultimate nighttime survivalist, so we'll explain exactly how to get Iron in V Rising below, both Iron Ore and Iron Ingots.

How to get Iron in V Rising and Haunted Iron Mine location

(Image credit: Stunlock Studio)

Iron in V Rising is most easily obtained in the Haunted Iron Mine in the South/central Dunley Farmlands, though players can find ore veins occasionally dotted around the Farmlands and later on in certain areas on the East side of the Cursed Forest. However, we recommend going for the Iron Mine (shown on the map above), as it's more abundant and the enemies are less lethal there overall. Try to be at least level 35 before heading here, otherwise you might regret it.

Be warned though - the Undead Commander roams this area, a level 49 boss who might prove lethal to any players below that level. However, it's relatively slow, like many bosses, so if you see it, just turn in the opposite direction and sprint away in wolf mode - you should lose it before too long.

How to mine Iron Ore

Once you're in this area, you can obtain Iron Ore either by mining it from rocks, or as a rare drop from chests and enemies. Be warned though - you can only mine Iron Ore from rocks if you use a Merciless Copper weapon of any kind. It doesn't have to be a Mace, though obviously this is most efficient. Build a Merciless Copper weapon before leaving for the mines, and you'll be ready to tap the various Iron deposits and veins for ore. And as a vampire, tapping veins for iron-based resources is something you should definitely be used to.

How to get the Iron Ingots recipe and craft Ingots

Once you have Iron Ore, you can make it into Iron Ingots at your Furnace, though you'll need a recipe to do so. This recipe is dropped by the boss Quincy the Bandit King, a level 37 foe in the Bandit Camp at the Northern border of Farbane Woods, so make sure you kill him first.

Once you have the recipe, bring it back to your Furnace, whereupon you'll be able to smelt every 20 pieces of Iron Ore into a single Iron Ingot. Ingots are an essential mid-game resource, used for building new armor, weapons, constructions, and even an ominous throne for your Castle.