Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo World has reportedly been delayed until 2025

Florida’s own Super Nintendo World, which is currently under construction for Universal Studios Orlando, has reportedly postponed its opening day to 2025 due to the delay caused by the pandemic.

Similar to the delay with Super Nintendo World in Osaka , which also had to push back its opening due to COVID-19, Universal has stated that they need a few months to catch up after development was stopped in July 2020, according to VGC .

This hasn’t halted all Mario theme-park-related activities though, as the “smaller” version of Super Nintendo World - which is currently in production in Hollywood - is apparently still progressing and is expected to be completed within the next couple of years.

Universal Orlando’s Super Nintendo World is set to belong in the Epic Universe section of the theme park, which according to CNBC : “will be the first park Universal has built since 1999”, and will be built “on a 750-acre plot of land just a few miles from the existing resort.” According to the same report, other Universal IPs expected to join Mario and friends in the Epic Universe include classic monsters and potentially Minions.

Other than a video filmed from outside of the under-construction park , little is known about what the US’ Super Nintendo Worlds will feature. However, if Japan's Universal Studios park is anything to go by, fans can expect an array of Super Mario-themed rides, interactive attractions, cafes, and gift shops.

There are also several rumours that Donkey Kong may be making his way to Osaka’s Super Nintendo World , as data miners found traces of the barrel-throwing gorilla in the Universal guest app.