Andrew Garfield true crime thriller gets a release date – and will air on Disney Plus in the UK

Andrew Garfield's first small-screen leading role now has an official release date. True crime thriller series Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere its first two episodes on Hulu on April 28, with subsequent episodes following weekly.

There's good news for international viewers, too – audiences in the UK and the rest of the world will be able to watch the show on Disney Plus as part of its 'Star' range.

Garfield plays Mormon detective Jeb Pyre whose faith is shaken when he investigates a double murder within the Lafferty family in 1984 that is seemingly linked to the Mormon Church. The series also stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Brenda Wright Lafferty, one of the murder victims, alongside Avatar's Sam Worthington and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, the series was adapted by Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk. David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) and Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca) are on directing duties.

This is Garfield's first main role in a TV show, although he previously had small roles in series like Doctor Who earlier in his career. He was most recently seen reprising his role as one of the titular web-slingers in Spider-Man: No Way Home and he played the lead in the Netflix movie Tick, Tick… BOOM!, which earned him an Oscar nomination.