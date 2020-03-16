Uncharted movie delays production due to coronavirus

The perpetually unlucky Uncharted film is being delayed due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to Variety , the film was set to begin shooting in Berlin, Germany in April, but executives have halted pre-production for at least six weeks due to the COVID-18 pandemic.

While it is certainly the right move to halt production in the face of this global health crisis, it's a rather unfortunate turn of events for a film that can't seem to catch a break. The as-yet-untitled take on the wildly popular video game series has had six different directors join and leave the project, including Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg. Until recently was unclear if the fi3lm was ever going to actually happen.

As we recently reported , Venom 's Ruben Fleischer is the seventh (and hopefully final) director tied to the film, which will star Spider-Man's Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Allen. It was set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021, but it's likely this pre-production delay will affect that.

Holland has openly praised the Uncharted movie script , calling it "one of the best scripts [he's] ever read." It was written by Hollywood duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who wrote Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Men In Black: International together.

Stay tuned, as we'll keep you updated on any news regarding the Uncharted movie and its production and release date.