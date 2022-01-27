Uncharted 5? "Never say never," says Naughty Dog

Two Uncharted leads aren't ruling anything out

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted 5 hasn't been ruled out by developer Naughty Dog.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this week to mark the imminent launch of Uncharted: The Legacy Collection, Naughty Dog leads Kurt Margenau and Sean Escayg commented on the possibility of Uncharted ever returning for a successive installment.

"I think we can say for certain that we can never say never," said Escayg, creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. "Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that," the development lead continued.

Rumor has it a new Uncharted game was actually in the works, just not at Naughty Dog. Last year in April, a report claimed that Days Gone developer Bend Studio had been tasked with developing a new entry in the Uncharted franchise, but had since successfully requested to be taken off the project. As a result, we don't actually know whether the supposed new Uncharted game is continuing in development elsewhere, or has sputtered out entirely.

What we do know is that Uncharted: The Legacy Collection arrives tomorrow on January 28 for PS5, with a PC launch slated for later this year. The collection packs together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy with a bumper 60FPS upgrade, which can actually increase to 120FPS if your TV supports it. Check out our Uncharted: The Legacy Collection impressions for what we made of the new collection package.

