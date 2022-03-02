Sandra Oh plays a haunted, technophobic beekeeper in first trailer for new horror movie Umma

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh stars as a technophobic beekeeper who gets terrorised by an evil entity in the first trailer for new supernatural horror movie Umma.

Produced by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), the film centers on Amanda (Oh), a Korean immigrant who runs a small, rural farm with her daughter, Chris (Atypical's Fivel Stewart) in the American countryside.

Spooked by modern technology, Amanda lights her home with candles and lanterns at night, and doesn't allow Chris to have a mobile phone or a television. In the clip, she freaks out when a stranger drives a car onto her property. But his motorized vehicle turns out to be the least of her worries when he delivers her estranged mother's remains, and Amanda finds herself haunted by more than just the past.

"Your mother is dead," the unfamiliar figure (played by Tom Yi) explains in the teaser, as he lifts a big trunk up onto a table in Amanda's home. "Her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box.

"What kind of daughter abandons her own mother?" he ponders aloud as he heeds Amanda's order to leave. So far, so ominous, huh?

As Amanda starts suffering eerie visions – bees swarming the windows, imagining her mother glaring at her as she hangs out the laundry... you know, the usual stuff – her and her daughter grow distant.

After some persuading, though, Amanda tells Chris that she "remembers so much screaming" from her childhood, and admits that she'd purposefully kept her away from her "tormented" family.

As time goes on, Amanda's behavior becomes increasingly violent and erratic as her mother's presence consumes her thoughts. Will she able to break free of her spell before it's too late? We'll have to watch to find out.

Written and directed by Iris K. Shim, the film also stars Danielle K. Gordon, Hana Marie Kim, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, and Dermot Mulroney.

Umma, titled after the Korean word for 'mother', releases in US cinemas on Friday, March 18, and in the UK on March 25. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.