The Umbrella Academy actor didn't know they were filming season 3's post-credits scene

The Umbrella Academy season 3 has landed on Netflix with a bang. Along with 10 new episodes, we also got a mysterious mid-credit scene that teased what might lie ahead if the show returns for season 4. Now, the actor who appears in the scene has revealed what they know about their character's future. As you might expect, there are major spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season 3 ahead, so turn back now if you haven't finished the new season yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you've seen The Umbrella Academy season 3 post-credits scene, you'll know that it features Ben, played by Justin H. Min, seated on the subway in Seoul, South Korea. But what is he doing there? And which version of Ben is it – Umbrella or Sparrow? Well, Min isn't sure.

"I would love to tell you," Min said on Netflix Geeked's The Umbrella Academy: Unlocked (opens in new tab). "Steve [Blackman, showrunner] doesn't tell me, or us, anything. I filmed that scene completely in the dark about what I was filming."

He added: "I was told to sit on the subway and read this book and think about things. I had no idea, so your guess is as good as mine."

The cast also revealed during the hour-long show that Blackman withheld the last 10 pages of the season's script from them until only a couple of days before they were set to film it. Secrecy is key on The Umbrella Academy set, it seems.

For now, then, we'll just have to wait and see what The Umbrella Academy season 4 has in store for Ben (although the show hasn't officially been renewed yet).

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more on the Hargreeves, check out our guides to The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained, The Umbrella Academy season 3 timeline, and who is Harlan Cooper in The Umbrella Academy.