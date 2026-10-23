After Wednesday ends, Jenna Ortega will "probably be off the TV for a while"

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As of right now, the show is not ending with season 3

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
(Image credit: Netflix)
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Jenna Ortega says she'll probably retire from TV for a while after Netflix's Wednesday ends.

“I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations," Ortega said, via The Hollywood Reporter. The actor starred in both Jane the Virgin and Disney's Stuck in the Middle long before landing Wednesday. "What I’m meant to do will come and find me. I think after Wednesday, I’ll probably be off the TV for a while. You know I had many years doing [TV]. I was bouncing from show to show as a kid and I want to leave time for new things."

The show became an unexpectedly massive hit for Netflix after its 2022 debut, and remains the second most-watched English-language series on Netflix. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive produced by Tim Burton, the dark fantasy comedy-drama focuses on 16-year-old Wednesday Addams and her treacherous adventures at Nevermore Academy. The first season also received two Golden Globe nominations, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega.

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Season 3 sees Wednesday enter her junior year, with Eva Green, Winona Ryder, and Lena Headey joining the cast. Season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger, with the Addams family harboring a pretty dark secret...

Wednesday season 3 does not yet have a release date, but you can see Jenna Ortega up next in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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