The Umbrella Academy season 3 seemingly confirmed by filming update

It looks like The Umbrella Academy season 3 is on the cards, despite Netflix not yet confirming the show’s return.

A shooting schedule from leading industry source Production Weekly reveals that the show will start shooting early next year. Filming is due to start on February 1, 2021, for around six months.

If this is true, it comes as no surprise – The Umbrella Academy is one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows. After season 2’s cliffhanger , however, confirmation of its return is still good news – especially after the cancellation of other popular shows on the streaming platform like GLOW .

Season 2 saw the superpowered siblings avoid the apocalypse by being transported back to different points in 1960s Texas, thanks to Five’s (played by Aidan Gallagher) temperamental time-travelling abilities. Their interference in the past was set to cause more destruction, however, and it was up to Five to round them all up again.

The cast has previously spoken about what they want to see from season 3, with Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan (who play Luther and Klaus Hargreeves) revealing that they’d like to return for a feature-length episode.

“I certainly like the idea of doing different proliferations,” Sheehan told us earlier this year . “The idea of it becoming a sort of a big superhero feel, I wouldn't be.”

“I think the magic of the show is that it is very grounded and it's not all superhero-y stuff,” Hopper added. “We season it with the superhero stuff, but the reason people love it [is] because of the people behind the ‘superheroes’.”

While we wait for The Umbrella Academy season 3, check out our list of the best Netflix shows you can stream right now.