UFC 265 live stream PPV: how to watch Lewis vs Gane online

UFC 265 live stream PPV main card is set to take place on August 7 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT (or 3am BST) with the prelims beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or 1am BST) so you can catch all the action. Here's how to watch the hotly anticipated live stream anywhere in the world.

There's little debate that Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are some of the biggest, baddest men currently working in the octagon today, with the 6ft4 and 245lb Gane currently holding a perfect professional record of 9-0 making him undefeated in the UFC. Bon Gamin's wins are a little more varied than his opponent's; with a roughly even mix of submissions and unanimous decisions and one knockout win to his name so far.

That's not to count out Derrick Lewis either. The Black Beast is clearly the more experienced of the two, with a record of 25-7 (with the overwhelming majority of victories being attained by knockout punches).

There's also a hell of a lot of momentum behind Lewis' strikes in those stunning finishes - particular highlights include his 21 second knockout of Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night almost one year ago. This is because of Lewis' weight - he currently fights at 260lbs - just 5lbs under the weight limit for the Heavyweight division; he's certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Trash talking between the two has been exchanged at the weigh-ins and through press releases leading up to the bout, but is there a clear winner going into this one? Honestly, it's going to be incredibly close whatever happens - given Lewis' knockout proficiency and Gane's undefeated track - it's too close to call right now.

UFC 265 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 265 live stream in the US

UFC 265 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+ UFC 265 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+

As expected, the only place to watch tonight's UFC 265 PPV is through ESPN+ as it holds the exclusive rights. You will need a subscription to the service to be able to order UFC 265 on top, but there are a few ways to save you money in the process. Existing ESPN+ members can order the event for $69.99 and new subscribers can get a UFC bundle that includes UFC 265 PPV and a year of ESPN Plus for just $89.98. Or you can get the Disney bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu for $13.99 a month, then order the PPV on its own via the aforementioned links.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 265 live stream in Canada

UFC 265 PPV | C$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass UFC 265 PPV | C$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

You have a few more options to watch UFC 265 if you're based in Canada. It's currently available on UFC Fight Pass, Bell and Shaw for C$64.99 to livestream the PPV. The prelims will be available on TSN as well. View Deal

How to watch UFC 265 live stream in the UK

UFC 265 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass UFC 265 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass

For people watching from the UK, you can live stream the UFC 265 PPV through BT Sport with a £25 monthly pass, granting you access to the event as it unfolds. For those wanting to catch the prelims, you can watch them either through BT Sport 2 or UFC Fight Pass.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 265 live stream in the EU

UFC 265 PPV | Order via DAZN UFC 265 PPV | Order via DAZN

For anyone based in either Germany, Italy or Spain, you can watch UFC 265 via DAZN which currently offers a one-month free trial to watch UFC 265 on the service risk-free. Prelims are also available in some EU territories through UFC Fight Pass.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 265 livestream in Australia

UFC 265 PPV | A$54.95 through Main Event UFC 265 PPV | A$54.95 through Main Event

And if you're from the land down under, you can experience the full UFC 265 PPV livestream event for a modest price through Main Event. To catch the prelims, you'll need to get your hands on UFC Fight Pass, View Deal

UFC 265 Full Fight Card

UFC 265 - Main Card (Starts at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT)

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight interim title bout)

Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs Vincente Luque

Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney

UFC 265 - Prelims

Bobby Green vs Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs Drake Rodriguez

Alonzo Menifield vs Ed Herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne

UFC 265 - Early prelims

Manel Kape vs Ode' Osbourne

Miles Johns vs Anderson Dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz vs Jamey Simmons

Looking for a new TV for all your sporting needs? Then you'll want to check out our guide to the best OLED TV and if you're into your gaming, then our best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X will serve you nicely. If you're looking for even more sports streaming options, then we'd recommend taking a look at our guide to the latest Fubo TV costs and channel packages.