UFC 265 live stream PPV: how to watch Lewis vs Gane online

Here's how to watch the UFC live stream for the interim Heavyweight title fight online

UFC 265 live stream PPV main card is set to take place on August 7 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT (or 3am BST) with the prelims beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or 1am BST) so you can catch all the action. Here's how to watch the hotly anticipated live stream anywhere in the world. 

There's little debate that Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are some of the biggest, baddest men currently working in the octagon today, with the 6ft4 and 245lb Gane currently holding a perfect professional record of 9-0 making him undefeated in the UFC. Bon Gamin's wins are a little more varied than his opponent's; with a roughly even mix of submissions and unanimous decisions and one knockout win to his name so far.

That's not to count out Derrick Lewis either. The Black Beast is clearly the more experienced of the two, with a record of 25-7 (with the overwhelming majority of victories being attained by knockout punches). 

There's also a hell of a lot of momentum behind Lewis' strikes in those stunning finishes - particular highlights include his 21 second knockout of Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of UFC Fight Night almost one year ago. This is because of Lewis' weight - he currently fights at 260lbs - just 5lbs under the weight limit for the Heavyweight division; he's certainly a force to be reckoned with.  

Trash talking between the two has been exchanged at the weigh-ins and through press releases leading up to the bout, but is there a clear winner going into this one? Honestly, it's going to be incredibly close whatever happens - given Lewis' knockout proficiency and Gane's undefeated track - it's too close to call right now. 

UFC 265 Full Fight Card

UFC 265 - Main Card (Starts at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT)

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight interim title bout) 

Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz 

Michael Chiesa vs Vincente Luque 

Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill 

Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney 

UFC 265 - Prelims

Bobby Green vs Rafael Fiziev 

Vince Morales vs Drake Rodriguez 

Alonzo Menifield vs Ed Herman 

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne 

UFC 265 - Early prelims

Manel Kape vs Ode' Osbourne 

Miles Johns vs Anderson Dos Santos 

Victoria Leonardo vs Melissa Gatto 

Johnny Munoz vs Jamey Simmons 

