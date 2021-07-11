UFC 264 live stream PPV: how to watch McGregor vs Poirier online

Love him or hate him, McGregor remains one of UFC's most popular fighters and throughout his career, his history with Poirier stands out as one of the sport's greatest rivalries. Now, with one win each, they're heading into a third event to decide a winner. Read on to see how to watch UFC 264 online.

While UFC has a lot of big personalities, McGregor easily stands out as one of the loudest, calling out anyone and everyone, no matter their weight class. Poirier on the other hand is one of the sport's most reserved fighters, saving the fighting for the ring - polar opposites attract, right?

So is there an obvious winner here? No, not at all. Both fighters hold a win in this trilogy and both are legends in the sport. However, McGregor has somewhat fallen from his height while Poirier has blossomed lately.

McGregor has lost two of his 3 last matches (one of them to Poirier) and has been in and out of retirement for years. Poirier on the other hand has been on a winning streak since 2017, losing to just one fighter - the undefeated and now retired Khabib.

Can McGregor come back and respark his career? Or will Poirier take the third win in this epic trilogy and knock McGregor back into retirement? Find out with a UFC 264 live stream.

While the title fight is what everyone will be talking about, the co-main is another great reason to tune in, featuring a Welterweight bout between three-time world champion and world cup gold medallist grappler Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson - one of the sport's greatest strikers.

Read on to see how to watch UFC 264 from anywhere in the world and all of the best streaming services available.

UFC 264 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 264 live stream in the US:

As usual, the place to go to watch this UFC event in the US is ESPN+. It has had the exclusive rights to the event for years and this headline match is no exception.

There are a few ways to pay for the subscription service. The first option is for existing ESPN customers where you can simply buy the PPV on its own. This will come at a cost of $69.99 for the whole event.

If you're new to ESPN+ then instead of buying a subscription and the event separate, you can get a UFC bundle. This costs $89.98 and gets you both a year's subscription and the UFC 264 PPV.

Finally, you can sign up for the ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle. This costs $83.98 and includes both the three streaming services and the PPV all in one cost.

So when is the fight airing tonight? You can catch the Early Prelims at 3pm PT, 6pm PT and the Prelims will follow at 5pm PT, 8pm ET. Finally, you can tune in the for the Main Card at 7pm PT, 10pm ET.

Catch the whole of UFC 264 live stream in Canada:

This fight event is quite spread out across streaming services in Canada, requiring a bit of a mix of channels to watch the Early Prelims, Prelims and the Main Card.

For the Main Card, you can purchase the PPV through Bell, Shaw, the UFC Fight Pass or a collection of other platforms. This will cost you $64.99 no matter the platform you purchase it from.

As for the earlier matches, you can watch the Prelims via TSN and for the Early Prelims, you can head over to the UFC Fight Pass.

the Early Prelims will be kicking in at around 6pm ET, 3pm PT and the Prelims will follow at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. Finally, the Main Card will end the night at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 264 for free in the EU:

If you're currently based in Germany, Italy or Spain, you can catch the entire Main Card via the streaming service DAZN. While other platforms are also showing the main event, DAZN is the best choice.

This is because it currently offers a 1-month free trial. That essentially means you can watch this PPV event completely free! Then, you can simply cancel your subscription once the fight is over.

If you're also interested in catching the Prelims, DAZN is also hosting them if you're in Spain. For other regions, you'll need to sign up for a UFC Fight Pass. This does also give you access to the Early Prelims though.

The Early Prelims will go live at 12am CEST and the Prelims follow at 2am CEST. Finally, the Main Card will go live at around 4am CEST. That means like the UK, it will be a very late night!

How to watch McGregor vs Poirier online in the UK:

For fans in the UK, this is going to be one of the few times you actually have to pay for a PPV. Luckily, it won't be too expensive.

You can purchase the main card via the BT Sport Box office for £19.95. You can get this via BT TV, Sky, Virgin media or for most people, online or through the BT Box office app.

However, if you're looking to also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims, you'll have to go elsewhere. You can watch both of these early sections of the event via a UFC Fight Pass or if you have a BT Sport subscription, you can watch the Prelims on BT Sport 2.

As for when you'll need to tune in, the Early Prelims begin at around 11pm on the Saturday, with the Prelims following at 1am. Finally, the Main Card should kick in at around 3am.

Obviously, that is a late night for most and luckily BT does offer spoiler-free replays for the event - you'll just need to avoid Twitter until you can get around to watching it the next day!

Live Stream McGregor vs Poirier UFC 264 in Australia:

For Australian fans, there are a bunch of options for watching the main card fight. If you're not interested in the Prelims or Early Prelims, buying the PPV through the streaming service Main Event.

The PPV will set you back $54.95. You can buy it through either Main Event or, you can get it through the UFC Fight Pass.

If you're looking to also watch the Prelims and Early Prelims, you'll need to get your hands on a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to watch the whole event through a Fight Pass including the main card, you will still have to pay for the PPV on top.

The Early Prelims will kick in at 9am AEST and the Prelims will follow at 11am AEST. Finally, the main card will begin at 1pm AEST.

UFC 264 - Main Card

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor (Lightweight, Main event)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (Welterweight, Co-main)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (Heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (Women Bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho (Bantamweight)

UFC 264 - Prelims

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (Welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (Welterweight)

Ryan Hall vs Llia Topuria (Featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis (Middleweight)

UFC 264 - Early Prelims

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (Women Flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (Middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Yaozong Hu vs Alen Amedovski (Middleweight)

