Ubisoft Plus is the new name for Uplay Plus and it's coming to Amazon Luna and Stadia

Ubisoft Plus is coming to streaming services next month, bringing in a new name and new platforms for Ubisoft's Game Pass-style subscription service.

The service is a rebranding and expansion of Uplay Plus , which first went live in September 2019 . Unlike Xbox Game Pass and EA Play, Uplay Plus was only available on PC. Once the Ubisoft Plus beta goes live in the US on November 10, it will also be available to those who have received an early access invite for Amazon Luna. Google Stadia support is planned to go live by the end of the year, and you will not need a Stadia Pro subscription to access the games. The cost of a Ubisoft Plus subscription will remain $14.99 a month, the same as it was in its previous iteration.

Ubisoft Plus will include access to the premium versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, as well as more than 100 games from throughout Ubisoft's catalog. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available on Ubisoft Plus as soon as it launches, complete with cross-progression support if you'd like to play across several platforms. Ubisoft plans to keep adding more games to the service over time.

If you want to get started early, you can sign up for Ubisoft Plus right now (it's still branded as Uplay Plus on Ubisoft's site) and be ready for the switchover as soon as it happens.